FLORENCE, S.C. — St. James shot a 349 (plus-93) to win the West Florence Stableford Tournament at Traces Golf Club on Monday.
River Bluff finished second with a 354 (+85), third was Fort Dorchester with a 354 (+78), also West Florence finished sixth with a 410 (+44), Darlington finished eighth with a 444(+25), and South Florence finished last with a 358 (+20) with three golfers.
Adrian Anderson shot a 70 (+41) to win the individual part of the tournament for St.James.
The Knights' top-golfer was Alla McGillivray with a 95 (plus-17) , Darlington’s Mellanae Cate Weatherford shot a 98 (plus-13) , and South Florence’s Anna Grice Smith shot a 92 (plus-18).
6. WEST FLORENCE (410 +44)
Alla McGillivray 95 +17, Emma O’Malley 103 +11, Madeline Ateyeh 104 +9, Trinity Chapman 111 +5.
8. DARLINGTON (444 +25)
Mellane Cate Weatherford 98 +13, Sarah Stokes 111 +6, Abby McKnight 111 +4, Traeann Proell 117 +1.
9. SOUTH FLORENCE (358 +20)
Anna Grice Smith 92 +18, Anna Caroline Stone 122 +/- 0, Sarah Danner 118 +2.
VOLLEYBALL
Johnsonville 3
East Clarendon 2
TURBEVILLE— Johnsonville defeated East Clarendon 21-25, 25-15, 16-25, 25-23, 15-11.
Latta 3
Hannah-Pamplico 2
PAMPLICO— Latta’s Jesselyn Bryant had six aces and one dig in the 25-12, 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12 win.
Teammate Rayne Nolan had one dig and eight kills.
ACES – L: Jesselyn Bryant 6.
DIGS – L: Bryant 1, Rayne Nolan 1, Jayla Jackson 1.
KILLS – L: Nolan 8.
ASSISTS – L: Jackson 10.
RECORDS: L: 3-5, 3-4 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Latta will travel to Andrews at 6:30 p.m. today.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Aynor 1
MULLINS — Pee Dee Academy’s Tess Devers had nine digs and 16 assists in the 17-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 win.
Teammate Maggie Jacobs had 14 digs and six kills.
DIGS – PDA: Tess Devers 9, Maggie Jacobs 14.
KILLS – PDA: Ashley Martin 8, Jacobs 6.
ASSISTS – PDA: Devers 16.
RECORDS: PDA 7-5, 2-2 SCISA Region 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH: PDA will travel to Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.