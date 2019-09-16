LAKE VIEW, S.C. – The Dillon High School defense was finally scored on Monday as the Wildcats faced county rival Lake View at Jewell McLaurin Field.
The Dillon offense? No one has an answer for that yet.
Jay Lester threw for three touchdowns – two to BoBo McKinnon – and Nemo Squire added a pair of rushing scores as the Wildcats rolled to a 42-12 victory.
Dillon (3-0) hosts Marlboro County on Sept. 27 in its next game while Lake View (3-1) will travel to Marion on Friday.
“We got going and made some plays,” Dillon coach Jackie Hayes said. “I thought that was big. We’ve just got to keep working. (Lester) made some big plays in the first half and I thought we ran the ball really well, too.”
Lester wound up throwing for 102 yards in the first half and had a trio of TD passes. His first one to Quashod Singleton from 9 yards out with 6:43 left in the opening quarter gave the Wildcats a lead they never relinquished. Nemo Squire added a pair of rushing scores in the first quarter and BoBo McKinnon had both of his TD receptions in the second as DHS built a 35-12 halftime lead.
Nigel George added a 32-yard run in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring for Dillon.
“I thought Lake View played very hard and they’ve got a good football team,” Hayes said. “We’ve just got a few more weapons and we were able to use them when we needed them.”
It didn’t start out quite as well as it ended for the Wildcats, however. A fumble on their opening possession resulted in a 64-yard scoop-and-score by Lake View’s Da’Correus Ford that ignited the Wild Gator faithful.
It was short-lived as Lester and the Dillon offense took control next possession.
“They’re a really talented football team,” LVHS coach Daryl King said. “It starts with their quarterback, but their offensive line is good, they have two good running backs and they have receivers that are just great, great athletes.
“We got down and had to try to dig ourselves out of a hole.”
Even so, King was pleased with his squad’s effort throughout the night. Ja’Correus Ford’s 9-yard TD run in the second quarter marked the first offensive touchdown scored against Dillon this season.
The Wild Gators also moved the ball well on their only drive of the third quarter – one that lasted until the 1:34 mark, but were unable to score.
Lake View had two other opportunities in the first half down in the red zone, but couldn’t capitalize on either one.
“I can live with the kind of effort they gave tonight,” King said. “We’ve got to make some of those plays if we want to be a good football team. We’ve got to be able to pick up a third-and-seven here or there, or a fourth-and-three.
“We didn’t quit. The whole time the mentality was to score again.”
D 21 14 0 7 – 42
LV 6 6 0 0 – 12
FIRST QUARTER
LV – Da’Correus Ford 64 fumble return (conversion run failed), 10:23.
D – Quashod Singleton 9 pass from Jay Lester (Kavi Patel kick), 6:43.
D – Nemo Squire 5 run (Patel kick), 4:43.
D – Squire 6 run (Patel kick), :55.
SECOND QUARTER
LV – Ja’Correus Ford 9 run (conversion run failed), 7:47.
D – BoBo McKinnon 17 pass from Lester (Patel kick), 4:01.
D – McKinnon 53 pass from Lester (Patel kick), 1:57.
FOURTH QUARTER
D – Nigel George 32 run (Patel kick), 10:56.
