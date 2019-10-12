DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Trent Johnson passed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors' 50-0 victory over Christian Academy on Friday.
Teammate Phillip Campbell rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown and Adam Norman had 96 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
The Warriors defense held Christian Academy to negative-29 yards of offense.
Dillon Christian had 371 yards of total offense.
CA 0 0 0 0 — 0
DCS 13 23 7 7 — 50
FIRST QUARTER
DCS– Adam Norman 9 pass from Trent Johnson (Josh Brown kick), 6:16.
DCS –Norman 87 pass from Johnson (kick failed), 2:39.
SECOND QUARTER
DCS – Phillip Campbell 9 run (kick failed), 11:53.
DCS – Logan Jones 32 run (Brown kick), 8:47.
DCS –Safety, 7:35.
DCS – Jones 29 run (run good), 5:52.
THIRD QUARTER
DCS– Norman 57 run (Brown kick), 5:47.
FOURTH QUARTER
DCS – Cooper Lane 4 run (Brown kick), 3:12.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – DCS: Phillip Campbell 7-98.
PASSING – DCS: Trent Johnson 3-3-106-2.
RECEIVING – DCS: Adam Norman 2-96.
RECORDS: DCS:3-4, 2-1 SCISA 1-A.
NEXT GAME: DCS will travel to Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
