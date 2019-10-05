CONWAY, S.C. — West Florence’s Terry McKithen scored a touchdown to cut Conway's lead to 41-38 with 50 seconds left. But the Knights could get no closer Friday, and that became the final score.
McKithen finished Friday's game with two touchdowns. Teammate Nyke Johnson scored a TD, as did Knights quarterback Hale Emerson.
West Florence took a 10-7 lead on Steven Snell's 24-yard field goal with 7:21 left in the half.
The Knights fell to 3-3 overall, 0-1 Region 6-5A and will play St. James at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
