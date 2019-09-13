Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FLORENCE AND WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT... AT 550 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A CLUSTER STRONG THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDING FROM NEAR HEBRON TO NEAR HEMINGWAY. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHWEST AT 25 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LAKE CITY, KINGSTREE, HEMINGWAY, TRIO, SALTERS, CADES, NESMITH, INDIANTOWN, GOURDIN, HEBRON, MORRISVILLE, HENRY, LANE, GREELEYVILLE, STUCKEY, CENTRAL CROSSROADS, LAKE CITY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL AND WILLIAMSBURG REGIONAL HOSPITAL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THUNDERSTORMS CAN POSE A VARIETY OF THREATS INCLUDING GUSTY WINDS, SMALL HAIL, CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, AND LOCALIZED FLOODING. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT YOU REMAIN INDOORS UNTIL THE STORMS PASS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&