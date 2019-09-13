FLORENCE, S.C. – Ken Spencer really wasn’t sure he was even going to coach basketball at all this season.
After his three-year stint as the men’s coach at Fayetteville State University ended in March, Spencer said at the time that the idea was to pursue another coaching position – but after taking a break.
That was before Wilson High School came calling.
With Derrick McQueen resigning to become the athletic director, that opened a very unique window of opportunity for Spencer to step in and lead the Wilson boys’ basketball program.
“I was not really looking to do anything basically this year, maybe even take the year off,” Spencer said. “But when this job opened up, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up to be here at a special place like this.”
Spencer was formally introduced to the student body Friday with a special ceremony in the auditorium in which he was able to get a glimpse of the atmosphere and school traditions courtesy of the Wilson High School band, dancers and cheerleaders.
He’s hoping to continue another tradition: winning basketball games and playing for state championships, which the Tigers have done each of the past two seasons while under McQueen.
“It’s going to be a tough act to follow,” Spencer said. “But all that says is that they’ve established a culture of winning, and hopefully we can continue that culture of winning and that tradition of winning.
“That’s what (I’m) here to do.”
And he has a strong track record to prove it. In eight seasons at Marlboro County High, Spencer’s teams went 173-51 and played for three state championships – winning it all in 2001.
But winning isn’t solely contained to the court as Spencer laid out his mantra for this season and likely every season.
“We’ll win every day,” he said. “Guys who are a part of this program, that will be part of our slogan – ‘Win every day.’ That’s win everything you do. You win in the classroom. You win when you walk onto the court. You win by walking into the cafeteria and speaking to the cafeteria workers. You win by holding the door open for these young ladies.
“You win every day by doing things that are positive in your life every day.”
After spending the past decade-plus in the college ranks, adapting to the South Carolina High School League rules again will take some getting used to, Spencer said, but otherwise it won’t be much of a transition.
“As far as I’m concerned, basketball is basketball,” he said. “Our kids are going to go out and execute and play hard. We’re going to be disciplined, but we’re going to have fun on the basketball court and do it the right way.”
The offensive and defensive philosophies are likely going to be predicated on what’s best for the team, Spencer said, and what he sees in workouts and practices.
“Ultimately, we’d like to be a fast-breaking team and get up and down the floor,” he said. “But then when we get in the half-court situations, be able to execute and work people down.
“The main focus for us will be being very, very good defensively.”
