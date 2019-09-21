Pee Dee Academy PDA football logo

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 42-23 loss to Thomas Heyward.

Teammate Colton Caulder had 101 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns.

PDA 0 0 16 7— 23

THA 8 16 6 12 — 42

FIRST QUARTER

THA– J.R Patterson 17 run (Bruza Pusha run), :08.

SECOND QUARTER

THA – John Clark Tilton 95 run (Pusha run), 8:50.

THA – Tilton 70 from Bennett (Pusha run), 4:05.

THIRD QUARTER

PDA– Colton Caulder 24 pass from Hudson Spivey (Connor Gasque run), 9:24.

THA – Bennett 1 run (run failed), 5:00.

PDA – Kyle Zeman 10 run (Zeman run), 1:20.

FOURTH QUARTER

THA – Ian Smith 53 pass from Bennett (run failed), 11:40.

PDA – Caulder 77 pass from Spivey (Zeman kick), 9:33.

THA – Tilton 51 run (run failed), 6:21.

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING – PDA: Hudson Spivey 15-24-167-2.

RECEIVING –PDA: Colton Caulder 2-101.

RECORDS: PDA 1-2.

NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

