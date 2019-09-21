RIDGELAND, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 42-23 loss to Thomas Heyward.
Teammate Colton Caulder had 101 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns.
PDA 0 0 16 7— 23
THA 8 16 6 12 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
THA– J.R Patterson 17 run (Bruza Pusha run), :08.
SECOND QUARTER
THA – John Clark Tilton 95 run (Pusha run), 8:50.
THA – Tilton 70 from Bennett (Pusha run), 4:05.
THIRD QUARTER
PDA– Colton Caulder 24 pass from Hudson Spivey (Connor Gasque run), 9:24.
THA – Bennett 1 run (run failed), 5:00.
PDA – Kyle Zeman 10 run (Zeman run), 1:20.
FOURTH QUARTER
THA – Ian Smith 53 pass from Bennett (run failed), 11:40.
PDA – Caulder 77 pass from Spivey (Zeman kick), 9:33.
THA – Tilton 51 run (run failed), 6:21.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING – PDA: Hudson Spivey 15-24-167-2.
RECEIVING –PDA: Colton Caulder 2-101.
RECORDS: PDA 1-2.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
