BLACKSBURG, S.C. — McBee's Elijah Williams, Eli Powell and Jahiem Wright each had a touchdown in the Panthers' 28-21 loss to Blacksburg on Friday.
Zach Painter's touchdown pass to Marcus Dewberry with 1:10 left gave Blacksburg a 28-21 lead.
M 0 7 14 0 —21
H 7 0 7 14 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
B – Malachi Tate 64 pass to Zach Painter (kick good), 1:57.
SECOND QUARTER
M –Eli Powell 2 run (kick good), 3:41.
THIRD QUARTER
M – Jahiem Wright 62 run (kick good), 7:28.
M – Elijah Williams 8 pass from Trevor Trull (kick good), 2:51.
B – Zach Painter 73 run (kick good), :05.
FOURTH QUARTER
B – John Ferguson 12 pass from Painter (kick good), 11:30.
B– Marcus Dewberry 5 pass from Painter ( run good), 1:10.
RECORDS: M 0-7.
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.