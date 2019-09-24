DARLINGTON, S.C. — Hartsville defeated Darlington 25-17, 25-9, 25-16 in volleyball Tuesday night.
The Red Foxes will host Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Carolina Forest 3
West Florence 1
FLORENCE— West Florence’s Jordyn Perry had 15 digs and one ace, but it wasn’t enough as Carolina Forest won 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16.
Teammate Alyssa Owens had one ace, one kill, and 29 assists.
ACES – WF: Jordyn Perry 1, Annalia Cook 1, Emmy Rollins 1, Alyssa Owens 1, Cami Niles 1.
KILLS – WF: Rollins 13, Niles 5, Grace Howard 4, Cook 3, Lauren Gordon 2, Rileigh Yearsich 2, Owens 1.
BLOCK – WF: Cook 2, Rollins 4, Howard 1, Niles 1.
ASSISTS – WF: Owens 29, Yearsich 1.
DIGS – WF: Perry 15, Rollins 12, Debby Ingram 9, Howard 7, Cook 4, Morgan Rolfe 4, Gordon 4, Yearsich 4, Ashleigh Palmer 2, Niles 1.
RECORDS: WF 10-11, 1-3 Region 6-5A.
Next Match: West will travel to Conway at 6:45 Thursday.
North Myrtle Beach 3
Wilson 0
FLORENCE — Wilson lost 25-10, 25-16, and 25-8 to North Myrtle Beach.
Marion 3
Lake City 1
MARION — Lake City’s Lasira Nicholson had one ace, four digs, four blocks, and three assists, but it wasn’t enough as Marion won 25-19, 24-26, 25-10, and 25-17.
ACES – LC: Lasira Nicholson 1, Ziya Walker 2, Amara Nelson 1.
DIGS – LC: Alyssa Matthews 1, Nicholson 4, Nelson 2.
BLOCK – LC: Nicholson 4, Walker 3.
ASSISTS – LC: Matthews 6, Nelson 3.
Hannah-Pamplico 3
Mullins 0
MULLINS — Hannah-Pamplico defeated Mullins 25-6, 25-9, 25-12.
East Clarendon 3
Carvers Bay 1
HEMINGWAY — East Clarendon defeated Carvers Bay 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, and 25-20.
Latta 3
Andrews 2
ANDREWS — Latta’s Jayla Jackson had eight aces, 18 assists, and three blocks in the 25-15, 19-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12 win.
Teammate Rayne Nolan added 13 kills and three digs.
ACES – L: Jayla Jackson 8.
KILLS – L: Rayne Nolan 13.
BLOCK – L: Jackson 3.
DIGS – L: HJesselyn Bryant 3, Nolan 3, Lauren Webster 3, Blake Hatchell 3.
ASSISTS – L: Jackson 18.
RECORDS:L: 4-5, 4-4 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Latta will host Mullins at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Florence Christian 3
Laurence Manning 0
MANNING — Florence Christian’s Corley Keefe had 11 aces, four kills, 18 assists, and three digs in the 25-4, 25-9, 25-12 win.
Teammate Kaitlyn Fore had three aces, five kills, three blocks, and three digs.
ACES – FCS: Corley Keefe 11, Kaitlyn Fore 3, Kaysie Hucks 4, Kylie Stewart 1, Lauren Taylor 4, Hilton Broach 1, Mary Margaret Sterlings 2.
KILLS – FCS: Keefe 4, Fore 5, Stephanie Dersch 1, Emily Eason 4, Katelynn Munn 5, Stewart 7, Broach 4,
BLOCK – FCS: Fore 3, Eason 2.
ASSISTS – FCS: Sterlings 3, Keefe 18.
DIGS – FCS: Keefe 3, Fore 3, Dersch 1, Eason 1, Hucks 3, Munn 1 Stewart 12, Taylor 2,Broach 1 Sterlings 12, Jessie Weatherford 1.
RECORDS: FCS: 9-0, 2-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Orangeburg Prep at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The King’s Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 1
BENNETTSVILLE— The King’s Academy’s Anniston Turner had seven aces, two blocks, eight kills, and 18 digs in the 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-12 win.
Teammate Copeland Eaddy had 14 kills, 1 block, 16 digs and five assists.
ACES – TKA; Anniston Turner 7, Audrey Beaton 1.
KILLS – TKA: Beaton 12, Copeland Eaddy 14, Turner 8.
BLOCK – TKA: Beaton 7, Eaddy 1, Turner 2.
DIGS – TKA: Eaddy 16, Turner 18, Abby Beaton 3.
ASSISTS – TKA: Eaddy 5.
RECORDS:TKA 9-6, 3-0 SCISA 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH: TKA will travel to Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Christian Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH — Pee Dee Academy’s Ally Brilley had eight aces, five kills in the 25-12, 25-21, 25-13 win.
Teammate Lauren Hasbrouke had three aces, while Maggie Jacobs had eight kills and nine digs.
The Golden Eagles improved to 8-5, 3-2 SCISA Region 4-2A and will host Dillon Christian at 5 p.m.
Carolina Academy 3
Williamsburg Academy 0
KINGSTREE — Carolina Academy’s Vandi Timmons had six kills, three aces, and two blocks in the 25-13, 25-23, 25-8 win.
Teammate Anna Grace Bradley had 11 aces, five kills, and two blocks.
ACES – CA: Anna Grace Bradley 11, Jamiee Epps 5, Gracen Bradley 3, Vandi Timmons 3.
KILLS – CA: Timmons 6, A.G. Bradley 5.
BLOCK – CA: A.G. Bradley 2, Timmons 2, Lara Abuatia 1.
DIGS – CA: G.Bradley 5, Clare Floyd 2, A.G. Bradley 2.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Trinity-Byrnes 7
Orangeburg Prep 0
FLORENCE — Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis defeated Cate Williams 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (T-B) def. Cate Williams 6-0, 6-0; Allie Murrell (T-B) def. Natalie Judge 6-0, 6-1; Haley Davis (T-B) def. Lane Inabinet 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Murrell (T-B) def. JoAnna Hinds 6-0, 6-1; Claire Pebbles (T-B) def. Paige Hewitt 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Bell (T-B) def. Hallie Fanning 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Laurel Casstevens/Allie Murrell (T-B) def. Williams/Hinds 8-0; Kinady Pierce/ Mary Chellis Ellington (T-B) def. Judge/Inabinet 8-6; Eloise Hupfer/Penelope Kremydas (T-B) def. Hewitt/ Fanning 8-3.
West Florence 4
Carolina Forest 3
FLORENCE — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Raieigh Keenan 6-2, 6-4 in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Mia Cabildo (CF) def. Riley Gunter 6-1, 6-1; Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Raleigh Keenan 6-2, 6-4; Kristina Miroff (CF) def. Kennedy Horne 6-3, 6-4; Emily King (WF) def. Payton Yates 7-5, 4-6(10-6); Grace Bailey (WF) def. Layla Lowder 6-2, 6-7(7-9), 10-7.
DOUBLES
Taylor McCall/ Amy Smith (WF) def. Lauren Spain/ Morgan Oljeski 6-0, 6-3; Cabildo/ Keenan (CF) def. Gunter/ Sanbury 8-0.
Wilson 5
North Myrtle Beach 1
FLORENCE — Wilson’s Rebecca Liu defeated Rachel Drove 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Rebecca Liu (W) def. Rachel Drove 6-1, 6-0; Kamri Carr-Hudson (W) def. Sydney Pettiteau 6-2, 6-2; Alexis Hinson (W) def. Megan Martich 6-2, 6-2; Sandy Lin (W) def. Ana Phillips 6-1, 6-2; Brianna Mason (W) def. Skylar Dale 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Jocelyn Gracen/Mguyen Tester (NMB) def. Anna Erivin/Leanna Wong 6-2, 6-2.
South Florence 5
St. James 2
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Mallory Mullins 6-3, 6-4 in No. 1 singles as the Bruins won 5-2 over St. James in team competition Wednesday.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Mallory Mullins 6-3, 6-4; Emily Viele (STJ) def. Carolina McKenzie 7-5, 5-7(10-6); Katie Arnold (STJ) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 6-4, 4-6, (10-5); Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Jane Wolff 6-2, 6-0; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Hannah Martinez 2-6, 7-5(10-7).
DOUBLES
Nance/ C.McKenzie (SF) def. Mullins/ Viele 8-4; Anna Peterson/ Blair Crosby (SF) def. Mary Kate Griffith / Alyssa Paquette 6-2, 6-4.
Florence Christian 8
Thomas Sumter 1
REMBERT — Florence Christian’s Kaia Thomson defeated Peyton Arrants 6-3, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Kaia Thomson (FCS) def. Peyton Arrants 6-3, 6-0; Alexis Aikens (FCS) def. Mary Lenoir Hoge 7-6, 6-2; Bailee Sawyer (FCS) def.Elle Hunter 6-4, 6-1 ; Madison Smith (FCS) def.Madeline Britton 6-0, 6-0 ; Lauren Hucks (FCS) def. Hailee Rhodes Eargle 6-2, 6-0 ; Bette Brunson (FCS) def.Stephanie Carges 7-5, 6-2 .
DOUBLES
Arrants/ Hunter (TSA) def. Aikens/ Sawyer 8-4; Smith/Brunson (FCS) def. Britton/ Carges 8-1; Hucks/ Chloe Canavati (FCS) def. Rory Lambert / Carrington Eron 8-0.
Hannah-Pamplico 7
Green Sea Floyds 0
PAMPLICO — Hannah-Pamplico’s Emma Watkins defeated Chance Caulder 7-5, 6-4 in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Emma Watkins (HP) def. Chance Caulder 7-5, 6-4; Mary Grace Mims (HP) def. Carys Cribb 6-6(8-6), 6-4; Maddy Boyle (HP) def. Caroline Elliott 6-1, 6-0; Libby Turner (HP) def. Sydney Collins 6-1, 6-4; Jule Miller (HP ) def. Jaelyn Shelley 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
Watkins/ Mims (HP) def. Caluder/ Cribb 8-1; Ryleigh Matthews/ Katelyn Fennell (HP) def. Hannah Lovett/ Abby Lovett 4-6, 7-5(10-7).
OTHER SCORES: East Clarendon defeated Johnsonville 5-2.
GIRLS' GOLF
Hartsville 208
Darlington 245
DARLINGTON — Hartsville’s Aryn Watson shot a 46 to earn medalist at Darlington Country Club.
Trae Ann Procell lead Darlington with a 57.
HARTSVILLE (208)
Aryn Watson 46, Lakyn Wilkerson 48, McKenzie Stokes 55, Abby Broach 59.
DARLINGTON (245)
Trae Ann Proell 57,Mellanea Cate Weatherford 62, Sarah Stokes 62, Abby McKnight 64.
