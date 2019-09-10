FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s soccer team will look to open its campaign 2-0 when the Patriots entertain Catawba College on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and FMU students are admitted free. The match will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Both squads are 1-0 after season-opening victories. FMU blanked Lees-McRae College 1-0 on Sunday as sophomore Faith Allen scored in the 71st minute and sophomore goalkeeper Rachael Hennenkamp made four saves en route to her second career shutout. In the process, she surpassed 100 career saves.
Catawba opened its season on the road and defeated Lynn University 4-1 as four different Indians scored.
Catawba leads the all-time series 6-3-1 and holds a narrow lead in goals scored 18-14.
Following Wednesday’s contest, the FMU women will play a re-scheduled match at Coker University on Saturday at 5 p.m. The match was postponed last week due to Hurricane Dorian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.