Dillon quarterback Jay Lester (4) scrambles during Monday's game against Lake View at Jewell McLaurin Field.

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (11)

2. Byrnes

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Gaffney

5. Dorman

6. T.L. Hanna

7. Sumter

8. River Bluff

9. Berkeley

10. West Florence

Receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Clover

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (11)

2. Daniel

3. North Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Wilson

6. Hartsville

7. AC Flora

8. Eastside

9. Walhalla

10. Greenville

Others receiving votes: Travelers Rest, Greer, Wren, Ridge View

Class 3A

1. Dillon (7)

2. Chapman (4)

3. Camden

4. Chester

5. May River

6. Wade Hampton

7. Gilbert

8. Cheraw

9. Strom Thurmond

10. Aynor

Others receiving votes: Marion, Woodruff, Newberry, Union County

2A

1. Abbeville (10)

2. Barnwell (1)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Southside Christian

5. Saluda

6. Timberland

7. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Whale Branch

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Andrew Jackson

Also receiving votes- Pageland Central, Woodland, Andrews

1A

1. Green Sea Floyds (9)

2. Wagener-Salley (1)

3. Lamar (1)

4. Lake View

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. Branchville

7. Denmark-Olar

8. (tie) Baptist Hill, Ridge Spring-Monetta, C.E. Murray

Also receiving votes- Cross, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Great Falls

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.

