Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (11)
2. Byrnes
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Gaffney
5. Dorman
6. T.L. Hanna
7. Sumter
8. River Bluff
9. Berkeley
10. West Florence
Receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Clover
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. Daniel
3. North Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Wilson
6. Hartsville
7. AC Flora
8. Eastside
9. Walhalla
10. Greenville
Others receiving votes: Travelers Rest, Greer, Wren, Ridge View
Class 3A
1. Dillon (7)
2. Chapman (4)
3. Camden
4. Chester
5. May River
6. Wade Hampton
7. Gilbert
8. Cheraw
9. Strom Thurmond
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Marion, Woodruff, Newberry, Union County
2A
1. Abbeville (10)
2. Barnwell (1)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Southside Christian
5. Saluda
6. Timberland
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Whale Branch
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Andrew Jackson
Also receiving votes- Pageland Central, Woodland, Andrews
1A
1. Green Sea Floyds (9)
2. Wagener-Salley (1)
3. Lamar (1)
4. Lake View
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Branchville
7. Denmark-Olar
8. (tie) Baptist Hill, Ridge Spring-Monetta, C.E. Murray
Also receiving votes- Cross, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Great Falls
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.
