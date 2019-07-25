FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior Lars Sandvoll has been named to the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars list for the 2018-19 season.

The announcement was made recently by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The Bergen, Norway, native earns the honor for the second consecutive year.

A total of 266 players at the NCAA Division I level were honored. Sandvoll was among a group of 14 student-athletes from Palmetto State institutions named to the list.

To be eligible, an individual must be a junior or senior academically, have participated in 50-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his institution.

Sandvoll produced a cumulative 3.665 GPA as an industrial engineering major. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in May, graduating cum laude.

He played in eight of 11 events this past year and was second on the squad with a 75.45 stroke average. He tied for 11th at last fall’s Camden Collegiate Invitational with a 54-hole total of 218. He posted four rounds of par or better during the 2018-19 campaign.

He is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society and has been selected to the Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll four times and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all eight semesters.

He concluded his career as a Patriot having played 116 rounds and registered a 75.21 stroke average.

Sandvoll helped Francis Marion finish its 2018-19 season with three Top-10 finishes, including a season-best fourth-place showing at the Camden Collegiate Classic. The team registered a 302.39 stroke average for the year.

Earlier this month, the Patriot program received a GCAA All-Academic Team Award for the sixth consecutive year.