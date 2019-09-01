DARLINGTON, S.C. – Reserved tickets for tonight's 70th annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500, the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, are sold out, Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp announced today.
“It’s because of our loyal race fans and partners that we can officially say that all reserved seats for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 are sold,” Tharp said. “Darlington’s Throwback Weekend continues to grow in popularity each year and we appreciate and thank our fans for their continued support. The Bojangles’ Southern 500 is truly one of our sport’s crown jewels and we look forward to seeing everyone back in 2020 when we open up the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.”
This year’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 will be attended by fans representing over 12 different countries and nearly all of the 50 U.S. States.
You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame. Fans are encouraged to post their Bojangles’ Southern 500 stories and memories at, #BojanglesSo500 and #SportClips200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.