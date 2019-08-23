HEMINGWAY, S.C. -– Changing coaches sure didn’t slow Lamar down.
With first-year coach Chad Wilkes, the Silver Foxes rolled to a 54-0 victory Friday night at Hemingway.
Lamar led 38-0 at halftime after a 24-minute stretch in which the Silver Foxes scored on every drive but one – because of a lost fumble on their first.
Dajour Green and Rashad Johnson scored two touchdowns each before halftime, and Jiquell James added the other with a scorching 45-yard blast up the middle.
The Silver Fox defense also helped as two fumble recoveries and an interception led to touchdown drivers. A botched Hemingway punt attempt led to another Lamar score.
Lamar was not too shabby at two-point conversions, either, as Johnson scored two, and Green and James each added ones of their own.
And to start the third quarter, Lamar recovered the opening kickoff and scored on a 35-yard TD run by Cam Galloway.
Lamar also proved it could pass the ball when Derrick Higgins caught a 20-yard TD pass from freshman Tyler McManus with 1:37 left in the third quarter.
L 14 24 16 0 -- 54
H 0 0 0 0 -- 0
FIRST QUARTER
L -- Dajour Green 6 run (run failed), 3:20
L -- Rashad Johnson 21 run (Johnson run), :18
SECOND QUARTER
L – Johnson 1 run (Jiquell James run), 10:53
L – James 45 run (Green run), 7:49
L – Green 87 run (Johnson run), 3:04
THIRD QUARTER
L – Cam Galloway 35 run (Green pass from Galloway), 8:08
L – Derrick Higgins 20 pass from Tyler McManus (Green run), 1:37
