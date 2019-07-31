COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart is rarely at a loss for words when it comes to explaining anything on a baseball diamond.

But even he isn’t sure what’s happened to his team’s offense the last two games.

“I can’t explain it,” he said. “I don’t know where our hitters are. I hope we get them back (Thursday) because if we don’t, we’ll be done with another effort like that.

Urquhart’s squad managed just four hits against Greer starter Noah Mitchell on Wednesday in the American Legion state tournament at Segra Park in Columbia as Post 1 suffered a 3-1 loss to put its season on the brink.

Florence (34-5) will try to stave off elimination today at 7 p.m. against Fort Mill and reach Friday’s championship round – now needing two wins against Post 115 to capture the state crown.

“Just bad effort,” Urquhart said of his team’s performance. “I don’t know if we just weren’t ready to play. We had just two hits until the seventh inning, and really not even a lot of hard-hit balls – just strikeouts and popups. I can’t explain it. I don’t know where our focus was tonight going into our biggest game of the season to date.

“We’ll try to change some things (Thursday) and hopefully have a better effort, but gosh it’s just disappointing.”

Mitchell went the distance for Greer, striking out six while walking one and hitting a batter. His only blemish came in the top of the third inning when D.P. Pendergrass plated Noah Carter on a ground-rule double.

“He threw first-pitch strikes,” Urquhart said of Mitchell. “Just about every batter he was starting out 0-1. We took first-pitch fastballs down the middle instead of coming out and being aggressive. He’d get ahead 0-1 and then throw offspeed in the dirt and we were swinging at it.

“We haven’t done that this year.”

The game was still close throughout thanks in part to Post 1 starter Austin Windham who tossed six solid frames for Florence. He allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

“He did what we needed him to do,” Urquhart said. “They had an all-right-handed lineup and we wanted to go with the righty-righty matchup. But Austin gave us the six innings we needed and saved our bullpen now that we have to (win) three games.”

Greer scored all of its runs in the third and fourth innings. T.J. Highsmith’s RBI single in the third tied the game at 1-1 and Post 115 finally strung a few hits together in the fourth. Clay Wilson singled and reached second on an error before Ben Thornton drove him home with single. Thornton came home three batters later on Hunter Taylor’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-1 in favor of Greer.

Post 1 mounted a late charge in the seventh. Austin Moore reached on an infield single and Korique Rainey moved him to third three batters later with another base hit. It looked like Florence might pull closer when McIver Wallace drilled a ball to right field, but Thornton made a diving grab to end the game.