LAKE CITY, S.C. —Carolina Academy’s Austin Brown rushed for 162 yards and teammate George Wilder rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Bobcats' 34-30 win Friday against Dorchester Academy.
DA 14 16 0 0 —30
CA 12 0 8 14 —0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – CA: Austin Brown 14-162; George Wilder 19-101.
RECORDS: CA 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Carolina Academy will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.