MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Kyle Zeman had two rushing touchdowns and a field goal in the Golden Eagles' 44-6 win over Thomas Sumter on Friday.
Teammate Caleb Okaley had receiving and rushing touchdown.
TSA 0 0 0 6 — 6
PDA 17 20 7 0 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
PDA – Kyle Zeman 34 FG.
PDA – Caleb Oakley 39 pass from Hudson Spivey (Zeman kick).
PDA – Coleby Sinclair 18 run (Zeman kick).
SECOND QUARTER
PDA – Zeman 30 run (Zeman kick).
PDA – Colton Caudler 49 punt return (Zeman kick).
PDA – Oakley 3 run (kick failed).
THIRD QUARTER
PDA – Zeman 18 run (Drew Singletary kick).
RECORDS: PDA 4-2, 3-0 SCISA Region 1-A
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m.
