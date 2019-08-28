WEST FLORENCE (1-0) AT DARLINGTON (0-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
LAST MEETING: 2018: West Florence won 52-21
KEY PLAYERS – WF: DE Semaj Johnson, RB Terry McKithen. D: RB Javorious Williams; DB Jamari Charles.
NOTES: West Florence leads 8-5 in the series and its defense led to two touchdowns during its win last week against Crestwood … This will be the first home game for first-year Falcons coach Raymond Jennings … Charles recorded nine tackles last week for the Falcons … Steven Snell made a 33-yard field goal for the Knights during their win last week. And, West has more comfort in its quarterback depth after George Floyd replaced injured starter Hale Emerson and scored two rushing touchdowns.
HARTSVILLE (0-0) AT SOUTH FLORENCE (1-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville); 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio (South Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Hartsville won 31-12
KEY PLAYERS – H: QB Owen Taylor, WR D.P. Pendergrass. SF: QB LaNorris Sellers, RB Hahsaun Wilson.
NOTES: Hartsville leads series 28-11 … Sellers passed for 108 yards last week against James Island, and Wilson rushed for 168 yards and a TD … This is the season opener for coach Jeff Calabrese’s Red Foxes.
WILSON (1-0) AT MANNING (1-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
LAST MEETING: 2018: Wilson won 20-0
KEY PLAYERS – W: QB Zayshaun Rice, RB/WR Yavin Smith. M: RB Caleb Wright; WR Demetrick Taylor.
NOTES: Manning leads the series 9-5 … Rice passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns while Smith rushed for a team-high 56 yards and returned a kick for another score. For Manning during its win last week, Wright rushed for three touchdowns.
MARION (1-0) AT LATTA (1-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
LAST MEETING: 2018: Latta won 26-23.
KEY PLAYERS – M: RB Qualik Crawford, QB D’Vonte Allen. L: RB Chandler Matthews; RB Chris McRae.
NOTES: During last week’s win, Crawford rushed for 96 yards and caught a 60-yard pass while accounting for two touchdowns … McRae rushed for 119 yards in his first varsity game.
CENTRAL (0-1) AT LAMAR (1-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
LAST MEETING: 2018: Lamar 23, Central 0
KEY PLAYERS – L: OL/DL Shane Amerson; OL/DL Anthony Walton; RB/DB Rashad Johnson; QB Cam Galloway; RB/LB Ronnie Abson
NOTES: Lamar quarterback Cam Galloway had 51 yards rushing and 45 passing with a touchdown in last season’s 23-0 shutout at Central. … D.J. Green and Rashad Johnson each had a pair of rushing TDs in the Silver Foxes’ 54-0 victory over Hemingway last week. The duo also combined for more than 150 yards on the ground. …The Silver Foxes also held the Tigers to negative rushing yardage while chewing up nearly 300 yards on the ground themselves.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (0-1) AT GREEN SEA FLOYDS (1-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
LAST MEETING: 2018: Hannah-Pamplico 28, Green Sea Floyds 12
KEY PLAYERS – H-P: RB Jaheim Wilson; WR/DB Jalen Jenkins; WR/DB Kenyan Leggett; OL/DL Devon Mincey; OL/DL Will Jeffords. GSF: QB Bubba Elliott; RB Anwain Graham; RB Jaquan Dixon.
NOTES: Jaheim Wilson and former quarterback Eric Mays each had rushing touchdowns in last year’s 28-12 victory over GSF, and Hannah-Pamplico also got a defensive TD and a kickoff return for a score. …The 2A Raiders get another shot at a strong Class A program. H-P fell to Lake View 46-6 last week and now faces the defending state champion Trojans. The Wild Gators are ranked fourth in the latest SCHSL poll while GSF is ranked second. … The Trojans opened the season with a 51-9 rout of West Columbus (N.C.). Quarterback Bubba Elliott rushed for multiple touchdowns and threw for another while Jaquan Dixon added a rushing TD as well.
TRINTY-BYRNES (0-2) AT PINEWOOD PREP (0-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
LAST MEETING: First Meeting
KEY PLAYERS – T-B: WR/RB Nick Jones; WR/RB Reggion Bennett; QB Jordan Jones; RB/ LB Donovan Lambert.
NOTES: This will mark the third straight week the Titans will face a team from a higher classification. Trinity-Byrnes played 3A First Baptist in the opener before taking on N.C. Division II powerhouse Charlotte Country Day last week. Now the Titans will travel to Summerville to take on the 3A Panthers. … T-B quarterback Jordan Jones rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown last week while Donovan Lambert had 58 yards rushing and a score. Lambert rushed for 139 yards the week prior against First Baptist. … Both teams are still looking for their first victories of the year after Pinewood fell 41-6 to Ben Lippen in its opener.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (0-1) AT FLORENCE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (0-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
LAST MEETING: 2018: Florence Christian 56, The King’s Academy 21
KEY PLAYERS – TKA: RB/ DB Josh McKenzie; DL/OL Hughes Milling; DL/OL Hayden Scott; LB Jamie Knight. FCS: WR/S Jack McFadden; CB Andre Aiken; LB Phillip Hucks; RB/LB Marshall; QB Robbie Jordan; WR/DB Ethan Kelly
NOTES: Former running back Eli Brayboy rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ big victory last season. Ethan Kelly had two scores as well – one receiving and one rushing. … Florence Christian is still the top-ranked team in SCISA 2A despite a 35-28 loss to 3A Porter-Gaud last week. The Eagles got six first-place votes. … FCS quarterback Robbie Jordan threw for 177 yards and two scores last week while Jack McFadden rushed for another pair of TDs.