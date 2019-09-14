KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Kavon McBride had a 75-yard kickoff return in the Jaguars’ 16-13 loss to Cross on Friday.
John James scored on a 1-yard run for Kingstree, which fell to 0-2 and will host Latta next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Kavon McBride had a 75-yard kickoff return in the Jaguars’ 16-13 loss to Cross on Friday.
John James scored on a 1-yard run for Kingstree, which fell to 0-2 and will host Latta next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.