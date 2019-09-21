MANNING — Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey had 78 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the Panthers' 22-13 win Friday against Manning.
Teammate Avery Harrison rushed for 178 yards.
The Panthers took the lead for good after Bailey's 1-yard run made it 22-7 late in the fourth quarter.
Manning scored late to cut the lead to 22-13.
RECORDS: M 1-3. LC 2-2.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to Loris at 7:30 Oct. 4. Manning will travel to Academic Magnet at 7:30 p.m. Oct.4.
