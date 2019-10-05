KINGSTREE, S.C.— Mullins’ Damaurii Platt scored two rushing touchdowns and returned an interception for a score in the Auctioneers' 39-13 win Friday over Kingstree.
Teammate Marcus Chandler had two passing touchdowns to Sammy Pressley. Also, Alim Legette had a rushing touchdown.
Mullins is 4-2 overall and 3-0 Region 7-2A and will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
