FLORENCE, S.C. --- The YMCA youth flag football league will focus on football fundamentals, rules, sportsmanship and most importantly, having fun! Our program will enhance each child’s football skills as well as teach them our four core values of caring, honesty, respect, & responsibility. Parents are needed as volunteer coaches.
Registration: through Sept. 22; $10 late fee will be added after Sept. 22
Ages: Boys and Girls ages 5 – 11 A player’s age group will be determined by the child’s age as of September 1, 2019.
Cost: Members $36 / Participants $49
Financial assistance is available.
Season: September 30 – November 11
For more information please contact Brent Freeman at 843-665-1234 or bfreeman@florenceymca.org.