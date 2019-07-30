FLORENCE, S.C. -- For the sixth consecutive year, the Francis Marion University women’s tennis team has earned All-Academic Team recognition from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. In addition, four Patriot players garnered Scholar-Athlete recognition from the ITA: sophomores Nikita Berger and Fredrika Regner and freshmen Denise Hartmann and Eva Zannier.

The 2019 list of team honorees includes 97 Division II women’s programs, including five from the Peach Belt Conference and three from the Palmetto State.

To earn the award, a program must have a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). The Patriot women ended the year with a 3.536 GPA.

On the court, the FMU Women posted a 14-8 record, a figure that showed a five-win improvement over 2018, and placed sixth in the PBC regular-season standings.

Bergin earns the individual honor for the second year in a row. As a biology major, the Hartsville native has compiled a 3.767 grade point average. On the court, she led the Patriots with 14 singles victories (in 20 decisions) and registered a 4-5 doubles mark. She was named to the PBC All-Academic Team last spring, served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) during the 2018-19 school year, and is a CHE Palmetto Fellow. She has been named to the Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll each of her two years and was selected to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of her semesters.

Regner, a native of Langaryd, Sweden, owns a 3.757 GPA as a management major. She was named the Team MVP this past season after occupying the No.1 singles position most of the year and posting a 12-8 mark. She had a team-best 12-9 doubles record, playing primarily at the top spot. She was also named to the recent PBC Presidential Honor Roll and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll each of the last two semesters.

Hartmann, a native of Langenfeld, Germany, has a perfect 4.00 GPA as a business major. She played No.2 singles most of the 2019 campaign and compiled a 6-14 record, while going 9-12 in doubles competition.

Zannier, a native of Gembloux, Belgium, is a mass communications major and owns a 3.667 GPA. She recorded a 12-7 singles mark as a freshman, playing mainly at the No.4 position and a 5-7 doubles mark while playing at each of the three spots during the 2019 season.

Both Hartmann and Zannier were also named to the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for each of the past two semesters.

Head coach Garth Thomson has guided both Francis Marion men’s and women’s tennis programs for the past 27 years.