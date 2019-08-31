LATTA, S.C. — Marion’s D’Vonte Allen rushed and passed for touchdowns in the Swamp Foxes' 39-0 victory over Latta on Friday.
Qualiek Crawford rush for a touchdown and Mac Washington caught a touchdown for the Swamp Foxes.
Marion improves to 2-0 and will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
