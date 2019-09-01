DARLINGTON, S.C. – While Darlington Raceway was celebrating the 70th running of the Bojangles' Southern 500 on Sunday, there was another special anniversary that didn’t go unnoticed, either.
Dan E. Lockemy, the public address announcer at the track, celebrated his 25th year behind the microphone – and did so in style.
“I got a present from (Director of Communications) Dennis (Worden), which is my Bojangles’ suit that we had specially made for this occasion,” said Lockemy, sporting the two-piece all-yellow ensemble punctuated with red Bojangles’ logos. “So I can’t thank him enough, I can’t thank the track enough … Kerry Tharp, the president. I always thought he was a godsend for us, because him coming here, being a part of the media at one time, he gets it – what we do in the media. And of course he knows the NASCAR side, too.
“So we’re all in the best of both worlds when it comes to NASCAR. We’ve got a great staff here, and I certainly enjoy doing it, and I hope to keep doing it for a long, long time.”
The Bojangles’ suit joins of list of many Lockemy has worn in recent years, including ones with checkered flag and patriotic patterns, and one special suit that kicked off Darlington’s original throwback weekend.
“A lot of times we do try to go with whatever we’re throwing back to,” Lockemy said. “It started back with that first throwback to the ‘70s with an authentic leisure suit. It kind of caught on. We only were looking at paint schemes for cars and just throwing back and celebrating the drivers. We didn’t know it was going to mushroom into me dressing up, the crew from NBC dressing up – Kyle (Petty) and Dale (Earnhardt Jr.).
“Now, and we all know this, it’s turned into a Halloween party/NASCAR event.”
Growing up in Dillon, Lockemy was a regular at Darlington Raceway for most of his life, from his younger days as a boy scout all the way up through high school and college.
“This track over the years as I’ve grown into an adult has become a passion because of our history and our tradition,” Lockemy said. “It’s just a wonderful place here that we have – the oldest superspeedway in NASCAR.”
Lockemy is now making his own history at the track years later following what began as a simple fill-in role in 1994.
“It kind of came about that Russell (Branham) needed somebody to get in the tower, and of course with my experience, my history in radio as an announcer, he asked me,” Lockemy said. “It was going to be a one-and-done deal – I’m filling in for somebody.
“I’ve been filling in for the last 25 years, and it’s become a joy.”
