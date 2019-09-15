ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Rosters for the 2019 Shrine Bowl were announced via Facebook Live on Sunday, and five players from the Pee Dee were selected for the Sandlappers squad.
Hartsville linebacker Justin Abraham will join teammate Kevon Haigler while Cheraw also had a pair named in defensive lineman Xavier McIver and wide receiver Jalen Coit. Dillon RB/LB Tyquan King was the other Pee Dee selection.
The 83rd annual all-star contest between the top players in North and South Carolina will take place Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. at Wofford College's Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg.
WILL BE UPDATED
