DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Florence’s Hahsaun Wilson had three rushing touchdowns in the Bruins' 47-7 victory over Darlington on Friday.
Jaiheel Ailes scored the only touchdown for the Darlington on a 30-yard pass from Daniel Perkins to open the game.
SF 26 14 0 7— 47
D 7 0 0 0 — 7
RECORDS: D 0-5. SF: 2-3.
NEXT GAME: South Florence will host St. James at 7:30 p.m. Darlington will travel to Memorial Stadium to face Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.