SF logo

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Claire Nance defeated Elana Watkins 6-2, 6-2 in No.1 singles to lead South Florence to a 4-2 victory over Hannah-Pamplico in a girls’ tennis match Monday night.

In No. 2 singles, Hannah-Pamplico’s Mary Grace Mims defeated Carolina McKenzie  6-4, 6-4.

 

SINGLES

Claire Nance (SF) def. Elana Watkins 6-2, 6-2; Mary Grace Mims (HP) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-4, 6-4; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Maddy Boyle 6-1, 6-2;

Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Jule Miller 6-0, 6-2; Elizabeth Turner (HP) def. Morgan Brock 6-4, 4-6 (14-12).

DOUBLES

Anna  Patterson / Blair Crosby (SF) def. Katelyn Fennell/ Ryleigh Matthews 6-2, 7-5.

RECORDS: SF 1-0.

NEXT MATCH: South will host Hannah-Pamplico at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

 

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Pee Dee Academy 3

Lake View 1

 

MULLINS — Pee Dee Academy’s Katie Wilson and Tess Devers each had three aces in a 25-20, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-21 victory over Lake View.

Maggie Jacobs added two aces for the Golden Eagles.

 

ACES – PDA: Tess Devers 3, Katie Wilson 3, Maggie Jacobs 2.

KILLS – PDA: Wilson 7, Jacobs 5.

DIGS – PDA: Devers 8, Wilson 22, Jacobs 17.

RECORDS: PDA 2-1.

NEXT MATCH: Pee Dee Academy will travel to Florence Christian at 5 p.m. today.

 

Hartsville 3

McBee 0

 

MCBEE — Hartsville opened its season with a 25-18, 25-23 and 25-20 victory over McBee.

The Red Foxes (1-0) will travel to West Florence for a tri-match with West and Spring Valley at 5:30 p.m. today.

 

Carvers Bay 3

Marion 0

 

 MARION — Carvers Bay’s defeated Marion 25-8, 25-5 and 25-4 in the season opener for both teams.

The Bears improved to 1-0 and will host Mullins at 6 p.m. today.

 

West Florence sweeps tri-match

 

FLORENCE — West Florence’s Annalia Cooke had four aces and Emma Rollins added three aces in a 25-13 and 25-21 victory over Aynor.

Jordyn Perry had 11 digs and Alyssa Owens added 17 assists for the Knights.

West Florence’s Rileigh Yearsich had four aces in a 25-9 and 25-13 victory over Darlington.

Aynor defeated Darlington in two sets in the other match.

 

GAME 1

ACES – WF: Annalia Cooke 4, Emma Rollins 3.

KILLS – WF: Rollins 10, Rileigh Yearsich 4; Cami Niles 3.

DIGS –  WF: Jordyn Perry 11.

ASSISTS – WF: Alyssa Owens 17.

 

GAME 2

ACES – WF: Annalia Cooke 5; Rileigh Yearsich 4; Grace Mahoney 2.

KILLS – WF: Emma Rollins 11; Yearsich 6; Cami Niles 5.

DIGS – WF: Jordyn Perry 8; Morgan Rolfe 9.

ASSISTS – WF: Alyssa Owens 8; Yearsich 4; Cooke 4.

RECORDS: WF: 2-0.

NEXT MATCH: West will host Spring Valley/Hartsville in tri-match at 5:30 p.m. today.

 

LATE SUNDAY

GIRLS GOLF

Locals at Blue Jackets Invitational

 

LORIS — West Florence’s Alla McGillvray shot a 106 to lead the team to a 12th place finished at Blue Jackets Invitational at Diamondback.

McBee’s Sydney Amerson shot an 87 to lead the team to a 13th place.

Chapin won the team and Victoria Calahan shot a 75 for Carolina Forest to win the individual championship.

 

12.WEST FLORENCE (452)

Alla McGillvray 51-55-106; Julia Kleine 57-51-108; Emma O’Malley 61-56-117; Kinsley Stanley 58-63-121.

13.McBEE (457)

Sydney Amerson 41-46-87; Tori Freeman 63-50-113; Malie McKenzie 60-64-124; Ansley Chapman 67-66-133.

 

 LATE SATURDAY

SWIMMING

West girls finish 3rd,

Wilson boys finish 5th

 

MYRTLE BEACH —  The West Florence girls' relay teams finished third in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay to lead the team to a third-place overall at the Ripley’s Invitational at the Pepper Gedding Aquatics Center.

The Wilson boys' 400-yard freestyle relay finished third to lead the team to a fifth-place finish.

Elle Kasitz finished third in the 200-yard individual medley to help Wilson finish eight in the girls' meet.

Lily Jones finished fifth to lead the South Florence girls to a tie for 10th place.

Courtney Andrews finished fifth in the 5-yard freestyles to lead Hartsville to a tie for 10th place.

Latta’s Katie Bracey finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly as the team finished 13th.

The West Florence boys finished seventh and was lead by Jordan Berry, who finished second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 50-yard freestyle.

Carolina Forest won the boys' meet and North Myrtle Beach won the girls' meet.

 

BOYS

5. Wilson (56)

4.200 Medley Relay; Simon Felix (6. 200-yard freestyle); Khufu Holly (4.200-yard IM; 5.100-yard butterfly); David Felix (6.100-yard freestyle; 8. 100-yard backstroke); Harrison Walker (6.500-yard  freestyle); 4. 200-yard freestyle relay; 3. 400-yard freestyle relay.

7. WEST FLORENCE (17)

Jordan Berry (2.100-yard backstroke ;3. 50-yard freestyle); 9. 200-feestyle relay: 10. 200-yard medley relay.

GIRLS

3. WEST FLORENCE (85)

3. 200-medlay relay (2:04.07); Mariah Docherty (8.200-yard free): Isabelle Guerriero (3. 50-yard free); Sarah Howard (6.100-yard butterfly; 1.100-yard backstoke); Faith Fields (2.500-yard freestyle); Emma Claire Frank (4.500-yard freestyle); 2. 200-yard freestyle relay; Emily Howard (3.100-yard backstroke); 3. 400-yard freestyle relay.

8. WILSON (22)

Amber Shannon (7. 200-yard free); Elle Kasitz (3.200-yard IM; 7. 100-yard butterfly; 7. 100-yard butterfly); Catherine Canfield (200-yard IM;); 10. 200-yard medley relay; 6. 400-yard freestyle relay.

T10. SOUTH FLORENCE (6)

Lily Jones (5. 500-yard freestyle); Carly June Reed (7. 500-yard freestyle).

T10. HARTSVILLE (6)

Courtney Andrews (5. 50-yard freestyle; 7.100-yard butterfly).

-ya13. LATTA (2)

Katie Bracey (7. 100-yard butterfly).

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you