PAMPLICO, S.C. — Claire Nance defeated Elana Watkins 6-2, 6-2 in No.1 singles to lead South Florence to a 4-2 victory over Hannah-Pamplico in a girls’ tennis match Monday night.
In No. 2 singles, Hannah-Pamplico’s Mary Grace Mims defeated Carolina McKenzie 6-4, 6-4.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Elana Watkins 6-2, 6-2; Mary Grace Mims (HP) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-4, 6-4; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Maddy Boyle 6-1, 6-2;
Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Jule Miller 6-0, 6-2; Elizabeth Turner (HP) def. Morgan Brock 6-4, 4-6 (14-12).
DOUBLES
Anna Patterson / Blair Crosby (SF) def. Katelyn Fennell/ Ryleigh Matthews 6-2, 7-5.
RECORDS: SF 1-0.
NEXT MATCH: South will host Hannah-Pamplico at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
Pee Dee Academy 3
Lake View 1
MULLINS — Pee Dee Academy’s Katie Wilson and Tess Devers each had three aces in a 25-20, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-21 victory over Lake View.
Maggie Jacobs added two aces for the Golden Eagles.
ACES – PDA: Tess Devers 3, Katie Wilson 3, Maggie Jacobs 2.
KILLS – PDA: Wilson 7, Jacobs 5.
DIGS – PDA: Devers 8, Wilson 22, Jacobs 17.
RECORDS: PDA 2-1.
NEXT MATCH: Pee Dee Academy will travel to Florence Christian at 5 p.m. today.
Hartsville 3
McBee 0
MCBEE — Hartsville opened its season with a 25-18, 25-23 and 25-20 victory over McBee.
The Red Foxes (1-0) will travel to West Florence for a tri-match with West and Spring Valley at 5:30 p.m. today.
Carvers Bay 3
Marion 0
MARION — Carvers Bay’s defeated Marion 25-8, 25-5 and 25-4 in the season opener for both teams.
The Bears improved to 1-0 and will host Mullins at 6 p.m. today.
West Florence sweeps tri-match
FLORENCE — West Florence’s Annalia Cooke had four aces and Emma Rollins added three aces in a 25-13 and 25-21 victory over Aynor.
Jordyn Perry had 11 digs and Alyssa Owens added 17 assists for the Knights.
West Florence’s Rileigh Yearsich had four aces in a 25-9 and 25-13 victory over Darlington.
Aynor defeated Darlington in two sets in the other match.
GAME 1
ACES – WF: Annalia Cooke 4, Emma Rollins 3.
KILLS – WF: Rollins 10, Rileigh Yearsich 4; Cami Niles 3.
DIGS – WF: Jordyn Perry 11.
ASSISTS – WF: Alyssa Owens 17.
GAME 2
ACES – WF: Annalia Cooke 5; Rileigh Yearsich 4; Grace Mahoney 2.
KILLS – WF: Emma Rollins 11; Yearsich 6; Cami Niles 5.
DIGS – WF: Jordyn Perry 8; Morgan Rolfe 9.
ASSISTS – WF: Alyssa Owens 8; Yearsich 4; Cooke 4.
RECORDS: WF: 2-0.
NEXT MATCH: West will host Spring Valley/Hartsville in tri-match at 5:30 p.m. today.
LATE SUNDAY
GIRLS GOLF
Locals at Blue Jackets Invitational
LORIS — West Florence’s Alla McGillvray shot a 106 to lead the team to a 12th place finished at Blue Jackets Invitational at Diamondback.
McBee’s Sydney Amerson shot an 87 to lead the team to a 13th place.
Chapin won the team and Victoria Calahan shot a 75 for Carolina Forest to win the individual championship.
12.WEST FLORENCE (452)
Alla McGillvray 51-55-106; Julia Kleine 57-51-108; Emma O’Malley 61-56-117; Kinsley Stanley 58-63-121.
13.McBEE (457)
Sydney Amerson 41-46-87; Tori Freeman 63-50-113; Malie McKenzie 60-64-124; Ansley Chapman 67-66-133.
LATE SATURDAY
SWIMMING
West girls finish 3rd,
Wilson boys finish 5th
MYRTLE BEACH — The West Florence girls' relay teams finished third in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay to lead the team to a third-place overall at the Ripley’s Invitational at the Pepper Gedding Aquatics Center.
The Wilson boys' 400-yard freestyle relay finished third to lead the team to a fifth-place finish.
Elle Kasitz finished third in the 200-yard individual medley to help Wilson finish eight in the girls' meet.
Lily Jones finished fifth to lead the South Florence girls to a tie for 10th place.
Courtney Andrews finished fifth in the 5-yard freestyles to lead Hartsville to a tie for 10th place.
Latta’s Katie Bracey finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly as the team finished 13th.
The West Florence boys finished seventh and was lead by Jordan Berry, who finished second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Carolina Forest won the boys' meet and North Myrtle Beach won the girls' meet.
BOYS
5. Wilson (56)
4.200 Medley Relay; Simon Felix (6. 200-yard freestyle); Khufu Holly (4.200-yard IM; 5.100-yard butterfly); David Felix (6.100-yard freestyle; 8. 100-yard backstroke); Harrison Walker (6.500-yard freestyle); 4. 200-yard freestyle relay; 3. 400-yard freestyle relay.
7. WEST FLORENCE (17)
Jordan Berry (2.100-yard backstroke ;3. 50-yard freestyle); 9. 200-feestyle relay: 10. 200-yard medley relay.
GIRLS
3. WEST FLORENCE (85)
3. 200-medlay relay (2:04.07); Mariah Docherty (8.200-yard free): Isabelle Guerriero (3. 50-yard free); Sarah Howard (6.100-yard butterfly; 1.100-yard backstoke); Faith Fields (2.500-yard freestyle); Emma Claire Frank (4.500-yard freestyle); 2. 200-yard freestyle relay; Emily Howard (3.100-yard backstroke); 3. 400-yard freestyle relay.
8. WILSON (22)
Amber Shannon (7. 200-yard free); Elle Kasitz (3.200-yard IM; 7. 100-yard butterfly; 7. 100-yard butterfly); Catherine Canfield (200-yard IM;); 10. 200-yard medley relay; 6. 400-yard freestyle relay.
T10. SOUTH FLORENCE (6)
Lily Jones (5. 500-yard freestyle); Carly June Reed (7. 500-yard freestyle).
T10. HARTSVILLE (6)
Courtney Andrews (5. 50-yard freestyle; 7.100-yard butterfly).
-ya13. LATTA (2)
Katie Bracey (7. 100-yard butterfly).