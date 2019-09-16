FLORENCE, S.C. – There probably isn’t a single person on the Cheraw sideline that Lamar coach Chad Wilkes won’t know when the two teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Donald R. Poole Stadium.
“Every single one of the coaches I played for, played with or coached with,” he said. “So, yeah, it’s a very personal matchup for me. I don’t think I’ve been this excited for a football game in quite a while.”
Braves coach Andy Poole enjoys the challenge as well – but his enthusiasm has been somewhat dampened by a chronic case of the injury bug hitting his team.
“The biggest thing for us right now is we’re so banged up, we might be playing half our JV team,” Poole said. “We played without six starters against (Central) Pageland, and all of those guys are day-to-day.
“Yeah, we’re looking forward to the challenge, but the big picture is we’ve got region the next week.”
The matchup features a rare pairing of two of the top programs in the Pee Dee during the past two decades. The Braves and Silver Foxes have combined for five state championships since 2000 and have played in 13 championship games during that span.
A meeting between the two is also rare. The last time they lined up against each other was in 2009. Lamar won 24-21.
The game on Friday also will be a contrast in styles, as the Braves (4-0) present more of an aerial attack while Lamar (3-1) is more oriented around the run.
The Silver Foxes had four of the top rushers in the area following Week Two. Rashad Johnson and quarterback Cam Galloway each had more than 200 yards on the ground with a combined seven scores, and Jiaquell James added 181 yards and three more TDs.
Galloway had two more rushing touchdowns against North Central last Friday while James finished with another as well. LHS has outscored its opponents 186-45 this season and posted two shutouts in the process.
“We’re just going to have to force them to throw,” Poole said. “Running is their forte, and they’ve been good at it forever. But it’s going to be a challenge for our young guys, and hopefully they can show out, and that will help us later on in the season.”
If the Braves can force Lamar to throw, that will feed into one of Cheraw’s strengths. Its ball-hawking defense has come up with at least seven interceptions through four games. Devin Gillespie led the team prior to the Central game with three and Lawton Harris picked up his second of the season on an 80-yard pick-six that was the difference in the ball game.
When healthy, quarterback Tyson Hall and the Braves’ receiving corps have been stellar. Hall led the Pee Dee prior to last weekend with 548 yards passing and four scores. His main target, Jalen Coit, was recently named to the Shrine Bowl.
They've helped Cheraw outscore its opponents 88-38 thus far.
“At our level, we don’t see a lot of teams that can throw the ball around as well as they can,” Wilkes said. “Their quarterback can throw it downfield, and they’ve got a lot of really talented receivers, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge for our guys on defense, and they’re looking forward to it.”
