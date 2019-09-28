LMA logo

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Wyatt Rowland rushed for 100 yards and accounted for 173 more yards receiving with two touchdowns.

Teammate Burgess Jordan passed for 229 yards and two scores.

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – LMA: Wyatt Rowland 12-100.

PASSING – LMA: Burgess Jordan 9-15-229-2-0.

RECEIVING –LMA: Rowland 7-173.

RECORDS: LMA: 5-0, 4-0 SCISA Class 3A.

NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will travel to First Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.