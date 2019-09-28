COLUMBIA, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Wyatt Rowland rushed for 100 yards and accounted for 173 more yards receiving with two touchdowns.
Teammate Burgess Jordan passed for 229 yards and two scores.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LMA: Wyatt Rowland 12-100.
PASSING – LMA: Burgess Jordan 9-15-229-2-0.
RECEIVING –LMA: Rowland 7-173.
RECORDS: LMA: 5-0, 4-0 SCISA Class 3A.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will travel to First Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
