FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s two-quarterback system will continue.
After Hale Emerson was cleared to play last week after a knee injury suffered in the opener against Crestwood, his passing and fellow quarterback George Floyd’s running are a blend Knights coach Jody Jenerette wants to keep.
“Right now when you look at our offensive line, we’re not a real domination-looking type of offensive line, so we need help in some aspects,” Jenerette said. “We need George to give us a little punch, and then we need a guy like Hale who can take pressure off us by taking a shot every now and then.”
In last week’s 31-29 loss to Camden, Emerson completed 5 of 6 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown while Floyd rushed for 47 yards and a score of his own.
“It’s a pretty interesting dynamic as far as we’re concerned,” Jenerette said. “Both of those guys love West Florence football and both will do whatever they can do to help West Florence win. There’s no ego or, ‘Why me? Why me? Why Me?’ George had an opportunity when Hale went down with the injury, and now Hale’s back. Now we have a luxury with two guys who can come in and run our offense and we won’t miss a beat with any of them.”
After Emerson was injured, Floyd – also a linebacker – took command in the Knight’s read-option by rushing for 422 yards this season (6.92 per carry) and five scores while helping running back Terry McKithen rush for 665 and seven. In this scheme last year, quarterback Cooper Wallace and running back Ailym Ford gave defenses fits.
“George has a lot of Cooper in him in the way he carries himself and the way his teammates rally around him,” Jenerette said. “He’s more of a running-type guy and he’s one of our best players on defense, too. When he’s not on the field on defense, it’s a totally different defense.”
But on offense, Jenerette is also starting to see Floyd's value there.
“It’s about his toughness,” Jenerette said. “When he comes to the huddle, everybody knows this guy wants to be the guy with the ball in his hands. He wants to lead us on the field and wants to run over everybody. He’s not going to try to outrun you, but he can probably outrun you. When he lowers his shoulder, he has the opportunity to get 5 or 10 more yards and that some quarterbacks or even running backs might not be able to get.”
What Emerson did last week was also what Jenerette expected.
“Hale did a great job throwing the ball and did a great job leading us down the field. He knows the offense like the back of his hand,” Jenerette said of Emerson, who has passed for 130 yards this season. “The biggest thing about him was getting his knee right and making sure he felt comfortable being able to play on it. We still don’t know if he’s 100 percent, but he’s really close.”
When Emerson is on the field, that can shift defenses’ focus to things other than stopping McKithen. One hundred of Emerson’s passing yards and the TD pass went to Chris Brigman, and Dylan Snyder and Emerson’s twin brother, Wyatt, are also quality targets.
But Jenerette said Emerson also has the green light to run the football.
“We’re not going to put him out there if he can’t protect himself,” Jenerette said. “He’s not full speed yet. But he’s fast enough, I can tell you that. He’s athletic. I think he gets a bad rap because he doesn’t look like a guy who can run around. But he’s athletic enough to do everything you want him to do. And George is the exact same way.”
Which works all the better for the Knights as they prepare to host Class 4A’s fifth-ranked team in Wilson for homecoming at 7:30 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium.
“We want people to spend as much time thinking about us and preparing for as many different scenarios as you possibly can and then maybe you lose track of something that we can take advantage of later in the game that maybe you didn’t prepare for,” Jenerette said.
