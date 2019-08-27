FLORENCE, S.C. — Kate Sansbury defeated Emma Taylor 6-3, 6-1 in No.1 singles to lead West Florence to a 6-0 win over Lexington in girls tennis on Tuesday night.
The Knights didn’t lose a set in singles and doubles matches.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Emma Taylor 6-3, 6-1; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Rohita Patil 6-2, 6-3; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Mary Coleman Head 6-4, 6-1; Emily King (WF) def. Savannah Fabian 6-4, 6-0; Grace Bailey (WF) def. Dani Hu 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Taylor McCall/Amy Smith (WF) def. Ella Stilwell/Lucy Jeter 6-3, 6-1.
RECORDS: WF 1-0.
NEXT MATCH: West will travel to Wilson at 5 p.m. today.
Carolina Academy 9
Pee Dee Academy 0
LAKE CITY — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Elizabeth Smoak 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Elizabeth Smoak 6-0, 6-1; Elizabeth Askins (CA) def. Meredith Lane 6-3, 6-0; Emma Hunt (CA) def. Ansley Martin 6-0, 6-0; Meg McDaniel (CA) def. Danielle Blanchett 6-1, 6-1; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Claire Eskridge 6-2, 6-3; Payton Brown (CA) def. Sarah Brashear 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Weaver/Askin (CA) def. Smoak/Lane 8-0; Hunt/Cameron (CA) def. Martin/ Blanchett 8-1; McDaniel/Brown (CA) def. Eskridge/Brashear 8-1.
RECORDS: CA 2-0.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will travel to Wilson Hall at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Florence Christian 8
Thomas Sumter 1
FLORENCE — Florence Christian’s Kaia Thomson defeated Peyton Arrants 6-1, 6-3 in No.1 singles.
SINGLES
Kaia Thomson (FCS) def. Peyton Arrants 6-1, 6-3; Mary Lenior Hoge (TSA) def. Alexis Aikens 4-6, 6-3 (10-6); Bailee Sawyer (FCS) def. Ellie Hunter 6-1, 6-1; Madison Smith (FCS) Madeline Britton 6-2, 6-0.; Lauren Hucks (FCS) def. Hailee Rhodes Eargle 6-4, 6-1 ; Chloe Canavati (FCS) def. Stephanie Carges 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Thomson/Aikens (FCS) def. Arrants/ Hoge 8-6; Sawyer/Smith (FCS) def. Eargle/ Carges 8-0; Hucks/Bette Brunson (FCS) def. Lambert/Carrington Turner 8-0.
Camden 6
Hartsville 0
CAMDEN— Hartsville’s Chloe Morris was defeated Imani Wyatt 6-0, 6-0 in No.1 singles.
SINGLES
Imani Wyatt (C) def. Chloe Morris 6-0, 6-0; Avery Younghans (C) def. Kaylee Blair 6-1, 6-2; Anne Margaret Hutto (C) def. Emani McFadden 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Anne Smoak (C) def. Anna Grace Wilkes 6-1, 6-0; Meg Grumbach (C) def. Jordan Cothran 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Emily Guy/ Eliza Reames (C) def. Ester Coward/Macy Powell 6-2, 6-0.
RECORDS: H: 0-1.
NEXT MATCH: Hartsville will host GSSM at 5 p.m. Sept. 5.
VOLLEYBALL
Florence Christian 3
Pee Dee Academy 2
FLORENCE — Florence Christian’s Corley Keefe had three aces, eight kills, 102 assists, and 10 digs.
Ashley Martin led Pee Dee Academy with 10 kills.
ACES – FCS: Corley Keefe 3, Kaitlyn Fore 2, Emily Eason 1, Katelyn Munn 1.
KILLS – FCS: Keefe 8, Eason 7, Munn 5, Kylie Stewart 9, Hilton Broach 3. PDA: Katie Wilson 6,Ashley Martin 10. Maggie Jacobs 7.
BLOCK – FCS: Fore 7, Eason 2, Munn 1.
ASSISTS – FCS: Keefe 102, Stephanie Dersch 2, Eason 4, Munn 1, Mary Margaret Sterling 4. PDA: Tess Devers 19.
DIGS– FCS: Keefe 10, Fore 4, Dersch 4, Eason 4, Munn 3, Stewart 21, Broach 1. Sterling 43. PDA: Wilson 19, Jacobs 31
RECORDS:FCS 3-0. PDA: 2-2.
NEXT MATCH: Florence Christian will host Marlboro Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday. Pee Dee Academy will travel to tri-match at South Florence at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Crestwood 3
Lake City 0
LAKE CITY — Lake City’s Ziya Walker had an ace and Alyssa Matthews added two aces in the 25-5, 25-8, 25-9 loss.
ACES – LC: Ziya Walker 1, Alyssa Matthews 2.
DIGS– LC: Matthews 2.
BLOCK – LC: Walker 1.
RECORDS: LC 0-1.
NEXT MATCH: Lake City will travel to Crestwood at 6 p.m. on Sept.4.
Johnsonville 3
Latta 1
LATTA— Johnsonville’s defeated Latta 21-25, 25-13, 25-16, and 25-15.
Rayne Nolan led the Vikings with three aces.
ACES – L: Rayne Nolan 3.
KILLS – L: Jesselyn Bryant 3.
BLOCK – L: Jayla Jackson 1.
ASSISTS – L: Jackson 6.
DIGS – L: Bryant 6. Hannah Medlin 6.
RECORDS: L 0-1, 0-1 Region 7-2A.
Next Match: Latta will travel to Mullins at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Hartsville splits and West is swept in Tri-Match
FLORENCE — West Florence’s Lauren Gordon had two aces in the 25-10 and 25-10 loss to Spring Valley.
Rileigh Yearsich had three aces in the 21-25, 27-25, and 15-9 loss to Hartsville.
Hartsville lost in two sets to one to Spring Valley.
GAME 1
ACES – WF: Lauren Gordon 2.
KILLS – WF: Emma Rollins 4, Cami Niles 3, Rileigh Yearsich 3.
DIGS – WF: Debby Ingram 3.
ASSISTS – Alyssa Owens 12.
GAME 2
ACES – WF: Rileigh Yearsich 3; Lauren Gordon 1.
KILLS – WF: Emma Rollins 9, Cami Niles 5.
DIGS – WF: Jordyn Perry 6, Rollins 4
RECORDS: WF 8-2.
Next Match: West will travel to McBee at 6 p.m. Sept. 4.
Wilson 3
Lakewood 0
FLORENCE — Wilson defeated Lakewood 25-10, 25-15, and 25-10.
Carvers Bay 3
Mullins 0
MULLINS — Carvers Bay’s defeated Mullins 25-3, 25-11 and 25-8.
East Clarendon 3
Andrews 0
ANDREWS — East Clarendon defeated Andrews 25-16, 25-11 and 25-15.
Heathwood Hall 3
Trinity-Byrnes 0
COLUMBIA— Trinity-Byrnes lost 25-18, 25-17 and 25-10.
Emmanuel 3
Maranatha 0
HARTSVILLE— Emmanuel’s Callie Johnson had five aces with 17 kills in the 25-8, 25-13 and 25-9 win.
Abby Clark added five aces for the Crusaders.
BOYS SOCCER
Maranatha 1
Emmanuel 0
Hartsville — Maranatha’s Wyatt Poston scored the game-winning goal.
Bradley Reel had 13 saves for the Bulldogs.
Maranatha improves to 1-1-1 and will host Sumter Christian at 5 p.m. Friday.