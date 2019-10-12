Darlington helmet

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Darlington was shut out 67-0 at Myrtle Beach in Region 6-4A action on Friday.

The Falcons was outscored 46-0 in the first half.

Darlington fall to 0-7 overall and 0-2 region 6-4A and will host North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

