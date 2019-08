HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Rising Hartsville junior baseball star D.P. Pendergrass has verbally committed to play baseball at the University of South Carolina, according to Red Foxes coach Tony Gainey.

Pendergrass was last spring's Region 6-4A baseball player of the year.

Also last spring, Pendergrass posted a .457 batting average and stole 45 bases. He was the Red Foxes' MVP.

"He's a stellar defensive outfielder with his speed," Gainey said. "He's a playmaker."

WILL BE UPDATED