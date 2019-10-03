FLORENCE, S.C. --- The youth program emphasizes fun, while working on the fundamental skills and strategies of basketball. Each child plays at least one half of every game. The purpose of the pre-school program is to introduce the game of basketball in a safe and non-competitive environment. Coaches and volunteers work with the children, teaching them the basic skills and fundamentals of basketball. Parents are needed as volunteer coaches.
Registration: October 7-31; $10 late fee will be added after Oct. 31
Ages: Boys and Girls ages 3-4 for Preschool Basketball Boys and Girls ages 5-12 for Youth Basketball A player’s age group will be determined by the child’s age as of September 1, 2019.
Cost: Members $26 / Participants $50 for Preschool Basketball
Members $41 / Participants $64 for Youth Basketball
Financial assistance is available.
Season: December 7 – January 25 for Preschool Basketball
<<Saturdays only with no practice Dec. 28 and Jan. 4
<<Week of November 10 – February 1 for Youth Basketball
<<Practice once a week for an hour with games mainly on Saturdays
Call 843-665-1234 for more information or visit www.florenceymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.