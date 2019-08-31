BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Jacquez Myers two-point conversion run with 1:30 left lifted Lee Central to a 14-13 victory over C.E. Murray on Friday.
Myers connected with Brian Woy on a 25-yard pass just prior.
Ed Benjamin's 2-yard run put the Stallions on the board in the third quarter.
Lee Central improved to 1-1 and will travel to Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
C.E. Murray’s Antonio McKnight scored both touchdowns for the War Eagles, who fell to 1-1 and will travel to Mullins on Sept. 13.
