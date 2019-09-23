FLORENCE – Next year about this time, Ryan and Elizabeth Fitts’ Florence dinner table won’t need candles for decoration.
The gigantic alligator skull mount will be more than enough to have guests talking.
But that was the furthest thing from Ryan’s mind when he joined a gator hunt Sept. 15 in the Santee River with fellow Florence hunters Lee Daugherty (who owned the tag), David Lowe and George Mourounas.
They didn’t catch just any gator, mind you. What they ended up with was a 12-foot-6 behemoth weighing 726 pounds.
“There’s a chance the gator weighed a bit more,” Daugherty said. “We measured it at 12-8 on the boat.”
And how big is the head?
“It’s probably 3 ½ to 4 feet,” Daugherty said. “The circumference around its jaw is like 45 to 50 inches.”
By now, if you are in the Pee Dee hunting community, you’ve heard about this legendary catch.
But this is about more than just the hunt that ended with the foursome bringing back a gator that was estimated to be more than 60 years old.
This is about a team that worked together toward one goal.
And the bond the hunters took away from it.
“Like a lot of things done in the military, it’s about shared hardship,” said Ryan, an Army recruiter in Florence. “You’re out there in the beating sun together and you’re working toward that common goal. It took hours. We were in three or four different spots looking for a good gator.”
Then, they found it.
“When you see that head pop up and say, ‘We’re on target,’ it was amazing,” Ryan added. “The thing I’ll definitely remember most about the trip was how well we all worked together. If one person had failed, the catch would have failed.”
Typically, the one who owns the tag gets to take the spoils of the hunt.
But not this time.
Daugherty wanted to make sure Ryan’s first gator hunt became an even more memorable one.
“You’ve got a serviceman who’s keeping us safe, he’s done service duty and everything else,” Daugherty said. “He’s a really nice guy and I thought he’d hold it in high esteem. It’d be a true trophy for the rest of his life; he certainly participated. I just won the tag in the lottery, but it’d take a team to kill the gator.
“I just saw the look in his face and he was so excited to be sharing the trip with us, I just felt like he’d enjoy it,” he added. “And after I offered it to him, he was like, ‘Are you serious?’”
Fitts, whose wife is an Army recruiter for Sumter, is from upstate New York and had hunted for animals like deer and turkey.
But no gators – before coming to South Carolina, anyway.
Living in Florence across the street from Lowe, Ryan also got to know the other three hunting enthusiasts.
“After my name got pulled for a gator tag, we were talking over a beer and Ryan said he’d love to go,” Daugherty said.
After serving past tours of duty in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, Ryan was in charge of helping hook the alligator if they had a chance to get one.
After they saw their prize, Daugherty cast the first hook. Ryan the second.
“We used big treble hooks on the ends of surf rods with 80-pound braided lines,” Daugherty said.
“I was sitting there doing the rods and reels with Lee and he was talking to me to keep the pressure on the line and don’t let the hook go,” Ryan added. “I was just kind of having him coach me in the moment.”
Then, more work was to be done.
“It was a matter of me and Ryan doing a choreographed dance on the boat where he was swapping in. I had the head and he had about the midsection toward the tail,” Daugherty said. “As the gator would turn, we’d get twisted so we’d have to go over and under each other back and forth. That alligator was literally pulling the boat around. And George had a paddle and was paddling the boat to keep the lines from getting crossed up.”
Why? Because of South Carolina Department of Resources regulations, according to Daugherty.
“What the (SCDNR) doesn’t want people doing is shooting gators from a distance with rifles and have bullets skipping on the water and things like that,” he said. “Rules are you have to have the gator alongside your boat and under your control. You have to bring the gator to you in a non-lethal way.”
After that happened, Lowe delivered a bow shot to the back of the gator’s head as the head turned away. Then, Mourounas – the designated videographer -- delivered the kill shot with a pistol.
It was another adventure altogether how they got the gator back here to Florence to have it processed.
But where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Lowe gets the cape after it’s tanned, and the four hunters will split the gator meat.
As for the head? Daugherty talked more about why it goes to Ryan.
“Considering you’ve never met my wife, you can’t appreciate the fact that was NEVER coming into my house, anyway,” Daugherty said with a laugh. “But we could have some people get a skull mount done. But I knew Ryan has no kids and it would be far more meaningful to him than to me to have a big ol’ reptile in the house.”
So, it goes to Ryan.
“It’s kind of special,” Ryan said. “And when they said I could keep it, I was like, ‘Wow! I’d have something to show for it.’ I sent my wife a photo of it and she was like, “Oh my God, you guys actually caught something.’”
Before long, Ryan and Elizabeth will have more than just a photo to remind them of the feat.
“She has a year to breathe and decorate without it,” Ryan said.
