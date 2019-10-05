MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 131 yards and five touchdowns. Teammate Caleb Oakley had 81 yards of reception and three scores of his own.
The King’s Academy’s Josh Mckenzie passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.
TKA 0 0 7 14—21
PDA 23 21 0 0— 44
FIRST QUARTER
PDA– Caleb Oakley 15 pass from Hudson Spivey (Kyle Zeman kick), 11:49
PDA– Safety, 10:46.
PDA–Connor Gasque 4 pass from Spivey (Zeman Kick), 7:04.
PDA– Gasque 31 pass from Spivey (Zeman kick), :09.
SECOND QUARTER
PDA – Oakley 16 pass from Spivey (Zeman kick), 11:53.
PDA – Oakley 28 pass from Spivey (Zeman Kick), 10:33.
PDA– Colton Caulder 31 run (Zeman kick), 4:59.
THIRD QUARTER
TKA – Ashton Harley 61 pass from Josh McKenzie (Jack Senseney Kick), 7:42.
SECOND QUARTER
TKA – McKenzie 53 run (Senseney Kick)), 10:00
PDA– Tripp Lisenby 32 pass from McKenzie (Senseney Kick)), :02.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – PDA: Coleby Sinclair 10-120.
PASSING – PDA: Hudson Spivey 9-15-131.
RECEIVING - PDA: Caleb Oakley 5-81.
RECORDS: PDA 3-2, 2-0 SCISA 1-A.. TKA 0-5, 0-2 SCISA 1-A.
NEXT GAME: PDA will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday. TKA will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
