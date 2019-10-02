MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – Sophomore forward Sidney Warden came off the Francis Marion University bench and scored one goal and assisted on another as the seventh-ranked Patriots downed the University of Mount Olive 3-1 on Wednesday in non-conference men’s soccer action.
FMU ups its record to 5-0-1, continuing the second-best start in program history – behind only the 1998 squad that opened 8-0-0.
The Patriots will conclude a three-match road swing as they open Peach Belt Conference play at Lander University on Saturday at 7 p.m. FMU’s next home match will be Wednesday against Barton College at 7 p.m.
Despite out-shooting the Trojans 9-3 over the opening 45 minutes, Francis Marion was held scoreless. Warden had the Patriots’ only on-target attempt of the opening half, but a Trojan defender denied the shot from entering the goal.
FMU senior midfielder Travis Cooke finally dented the scoreboard at 68:34 when he took a pass from the right side of the box by Warden and scored from five yards out at the near post.
Patriot freshman Gadiel Santiago, in only his second match action, scored his first collegiate goal at the 80:51 mark when his 25-yard attempt landed in the upper left corner of the netting. Warden made the margin 3-0 with an unassisted goal at 84:59 as he was successful on a shot from the right side of the box.
Mount Olive (1-4-1) soiled the clean sheet with a penalty kick goal by Arthur Lucas with only 30 seconds left.
For the match, Francis Marion outshot Mount Olive 19-7 and the Patriots earned all seven corner kicks the match had to offer.
Patriot junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco, who entered the contest as the NCAA Division II leader in goals against average, recorded four saves. Trojan keeper Iwan Roberts posted three saves.
Cooke and Warden had three shots apiece to pace FMU.
Coker men’s soccer tops Anderson 4-1
HARTSVILLE – The Coker University men's soccer team picked up a big South Atlantic Conference victory on Wednesday against the Anderson University Trojans by a score of 4-1.
The win marks the second conference victory for the Cobras and their sixth win overall. Coker came into tonight's match riding a three-game winning streak, which helped them earn a No. 7 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region Poll.
Coach Michael Antoniewicz's team was able to jump out to an early lead in the 30th minute. Morgan Ratcliffe sent the ball into the box on a free kick, Jacques Fokam-Sandeu gained possession on the far right side and fired a rocket past the opposing goalkeeper Gal Elyashiv to give the Cobras an early 1-0 lead. In the 35th minute, the Cobras were awarded a corner kick. Adam Garner was able to find the head of Robi Obrstar, whose header extended the Cobra lead to 2-0.
Just before halftime, Anderson's striker Shalev Keter escaped the Cobra defense and scored the first goal of the match for the Trojans, as the Cobras went into halftime with a 2-1 advantage.
"Jumping out to a big lead gave us the confidence we needed," said Antoniewicz. "Our defensive shape was brilliant tonight."
The story of the second half was the play of Christian Provenzano, who was named the SAC AstroTurf Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Provenzano was dominant on the outside wing for the Cobras. Midway through the second half he broke past the Trojan defense, beat a defender and placed the ball in the back of the net to extend the Cobras' lead to 3-1. In the 86th minute, Provenzano was able to get past the Trojan defenders once again, as he scored his second goal of the match to lead the Cobras to a 4-1 victory.
"We executed our gameplan to perfection," said coach Antoniewicz. "It was a total team effort and another big step in the right direction as we prepare for Catawba on Saturday."
The Cobras will be back in action Saturday as they will host the Catawba College Indians on homecoming weekend with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Lander blanks FMU women’s soccer 5-0
FLORENCE – Francis Marion University dropped a tough match against Lander University 5-0 on Wednesday night in Peach Belt Conference women's soccer action.
FMU (3-3-1 overall, 0-2 PBC), will continue conference play on Saturday when the Patriots travel to Young Harris College for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Lander (3-3-1, 1-0-1) outshot Francis Marion 14-7 and led 4-2 in corner kicks. The Patriots had six shots in the second half coming from juniors Dayle McEwen and Sarah Moll, sophomore Makayla Chavis, and freshman Zenia Nava. All the shots from Moll and Chavis were on target.
Moll forced a save by Lander goalkeeper Sarah Owens in the 77th minute that resulted in a corner kick, and then had her header snagged by reserve keeper Courtney Weber in the 87th minute. McEwen had a long blast bounce off the crossbar at 80:24.
The Bearcats were led by Emily Jermstad who had three goals and an assist. The senior forward tallied scores in the 34th, 70th, and 79th minutes. The other goals came from Brianna Taylor (5:01) and Devin Duhme (46:16).
Francis Marion sophomore Rachael Hennenkamp and senior Micahla Kitchen combined for four saves in the Patriot goal. Hennenkamp had one save in the first half, while Kitchen had three saves, while playing the final 45 minutes. Francis Marion trailed only 2-0 at halftime.
Coker women’s soccer falls to Anderson 4-0
ANDERSON – The Coker University women's soccer team fell to Anderson in South Atlantic Conference play on Wednesday by a score of 4-0.
In the first half, the Cobras held a strong defense until Anderson’s Erin Cepeda converted a goal at the 22-minute mark. Senior Makayla Barr gave the Cobras an opportunity right before the end of the first with a shot on goal that was saved by Anderson's Madison Paige to leave the halftime score 1-0.
The Cobras would try to battle back in the second half but came up short in their effort. At the 52-minute mark Cepeda had her second goal of the game for the Trojans. Anderson would add two more goals later on in the second half.
"Unfortunately, the game didn't go as we had hoped," said coach Garrett Linquist."I felt like we had moments where we showed what we were capable of, but unfortunately weren't able to put it together for 90 minutes, and got punished for our mistakes. We will look to regroup and get ready for Catawba."
On the offensive, end Makayla Barr had the one shot on goal for the Cobras, while freshman Sarah Swaim had nine saves on the day.
The Cobras will be back in action Saturday for a conference matchup when they host Catabwa at 4:30 p.m.
Coker field hockey drops 3-1 decision to Newberry
NEWBERRY – The Coker University field hockey team dropped its South Atlantic Conference Carolinas contest on the road at Newberry by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday.
Newberry got off to a fast start, taking a 1-0 lead just 1:13 in on a goal from Kristyna Oyola. At the 5:10 mark, Oyola would score her second of the game to give Newberry a 2-0 lead. The Wolves would take their 2-0 lead to the second quarter.
Coker posted five shots including three on goal in the second quarter, but was unable to break through to get on the board. Newberry extended its lead to 3-0 with just over a minute to play in the second quarter, before taking its 3-0 lead to the half.
The Cobras out-shot Newberry 4-2 in the third quarter, but were unable to find the back of the cage. Newberry took its lead into the fourth quarter.
Coker was finally able to break through with seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, when Kelly Mason scored from Amelia Gajewski from in tight toward the cage to cut the deficit to 3-1. From there, Newberry would hold on to its lead to seal the victory.
Coker out-shot Newberry 11-7 in the contest, including 7-5 in shots on goal. Mason scored the lone goal for the Cobras in the contest, while Gajewski recorded an assist on the goal. Mason posted a team-high three shots, while putting two of her shots on goal. Britt Kabo totaled two shots with one on goal, while Victoria Humphreys, Alyssa Baronella O'Toole and Gajewskie each registered one shot. Newberry would edge Coker 4-3 in penalty corners in the contest. Kayla Hnasko took the loss in the cage, while Kelsey Gibbons also logged one save in relief in the second half.
Coker is back in action Sunday when it travels north to take on Pace University at 2 p.m.
Cobars’ O’Toole earns SAC honor
ROCK HILL - Coker University field hockey senior Alyssa Baronella O'Toole was named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas field hockey Astroturf Defensive Player of the Week for Sept. 23-29, announced by the league on Wednesday.
Baronella-O'Toole helped anchor Coker's back line to a 1-1 week, which included a 5-4 double-overtime victory at Limestone last Saturday. O'Toole scored the game-winner in the game against Limestone.
This is her first Player of the Week honor this season and for her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.