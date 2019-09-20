FLORENCE, S.C. -- The defense rests, and South Florence has its first win of the season.
The Bruins turned two interceptions into touchdown drives, and Braxton Samuel blocked a 41-yard field-goal attempt as time expired to preserve a 20-17 win Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
It was not only South’s first win of the season, but it was also the Bruins’ first win against Marlboro County since a 10-0 score in 1996.
“Our kids needed a win really bad for morale,” South coach David Prince said. “We’ve got pretty good players, and they just didn’t have any confidence. Even though (Marlboro County) might not be as strong as they have been in the past, they’re still a good football team and they’ve still got tradition. So this is a big deal for our guys.”
Marlboro drove 51 yards in fewer than two minutes to put itself in position to at least tie the game. Runs of 24 and 4 yards by Bulldogs quarterback Darius Grant put first-year coach Bobby Collins’ team at the Bruin 24. After South tipped a Grant pass which fell incomplete, Marlboro opted for a field goal attempt by Zach Rogers.
“(Rogers) definitely had the leg, but we felt like if we could get penetration up the middle, we could block it, and we did,” Prince said of Rogers, who accounted for the game’s first points from 27 yards. “If we went to overtime, who knows what would have happened?”
South Florence, which intercepted Grant three times, made sure it didn’t.
A Kevonte Harrison interception led to a 19-yard touchdown pass from freshman Bruins quarterback La’Norris Sellers to Parker Moore for a 7-3 lead.
“When you haven’t gained a lot of confidence on offense yet and you get good field position like that from our interceptions, it makes all the difference in the world,” Prince said. “Hats off to our defense, for sure.”
That appeared to be a boost in more ways than one for South.
“That took some pressure off the guys, giving us a short field and we were able to drive and score,” Prince said.
After leading 7-3 at halftime, a deflected Grant pass was intercepted by none other than Samuel. After a big run by Hahsaun Wilson (125 yards for the game), Norris finished that ensuing drive with a 10-yard TD run and 14-3 advantage.
But Marlboro answered right back when a 52-yard pass from Grant to Bennie Thomas set up a 6-yard rushing TD by Jacardo Riggins to leave the score at 14-10 after the third quarter.
Early in the fourth, big runs by Wilson set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Sellers to Ed Wilson that made it 20-10.
After South Florence was unable to cash in on Eric Cooper’s interception (a TD pass from Shalique Parks was called back on a penalty), the Bulldogs got within 20-17 on Grant’s 40-yard touchdown strike to Jamonte Dupree with 2:45 left.
After Samuel’s block later sealed the win, Prince looked back at not only the negated touchdown but also an occasion when South drove inside the Bulldog 10 and did not score.
But there are times when a coach just has to look at the scoreboard and walk away knowing that’s all that matters.
“They hung on,” Prince said.
MC 3 0 7 7 – 17
SF 0 7 7 6 -- 20
FIRST QUARTER
MC – Zach Rogers 27 FG, 1:18
SECOND QUARTER
SF – Parker Moore 19 pass from La’Norris Sellers (TaeShaun Sellers kick), :47.7
THIRD QUARTER
SF – L. Sellers 10 run (T. Sellers kick), 1:02
MC -- Jacardo Riggins 6 run (Rogers kick), :13.4
FOURTH QUARTER
SF – Ed Wilson 5 pass from L. Sellers (kick failed), 8:14
MC -- Jamonte Dupree 40 pass from Darius Grant (Rogers kick), 2:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – MC: D.J. Hicks 11-39, Darius Grant 9-70, Jacardo Riggins 3-6, Ishmael Sloan 1-(-2), Anari Brown 1-3. SF: Hahsaun Wilson 27-125, La’Norris Sellers 12-29, Tyae McWhite 1-4, Ed Wilson 1-1, Cam Harper 4-13.
PASSING – MC: Grant 11-29-3-152. SF: Sellers 4-16-0-59
RECEIVNG – MC: Jamonte Dupree 4-70, Jamiek McCoy 1-4, Cyheim Gandy 2-9, Team 1-1, Bennie Thomas 1-52, Jadin Brown 1-4, Jacardo Riggins 1-12. SF: Ed Wilson 2-28, Parker Moore 1-19, Hahsaun Wilson 1-12.
RECORDS: MC 1-3, SF 1-3.
