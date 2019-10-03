SCHSL
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP.; ATT; YDS.; TD; INT
Zayshaun Rice (WIL); 75;119;1004;11;3
Cub Cook (EC); 32;52;870;7;2
Tyson Hall (CHER); 54;93;749;9;5
Owen Taylor (HART); 46;81;701;6;2
Jay Lester (DIL); 35;44;651;7;1
Antonio McKnight (CEM); 36;84;613;3;2
Josh Adams (CHES); 35;84;580;5;12
Marcus Chandler (MUL); 39;64;550;7;2
LaNorris Sellers (SF); 48;114;488;4;3
Hilshon Bailey (LC); 25;62;411;6;0
Savion Graves (JOHN);28;58;385;13.8;4;3
Christian Taylor (TVILL); 30;64;365;2;4
Jaquaze Myers (LEEC); 17;32;306;2;2
Hale Emerson (WF); 18;34;296;2;0
Trey Platt (LAT); 28;58;265;3;4
Cam Galloway (LAM);10;17;194;2;0
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP.; ATT; YDS.; TD
Hahsaun Wilson (SF); 108;742;6.9;5
Terry McKithen (WF); 110;731;6.7;7
Jaheim Wright (MCB); 110;598;5.4;2
Adarrian Dawkins (LV); 69;555;8.0;7
Qualiek Crawford (MAR); 59;492;8.3;6
Cam Galloway (LAM); 61;453;7.4;4
Jiaquell James (LAM); 44;449;10.2;6
Ja'Correous Ford (LV); 63;443;7.0;5
George Floyd (WF); 61;422;6.9;5
Chris McRae (LAT); 57;430;7.5;2
Chris Austin (WIL); 46;358;7.8;2
Edward Benjamin (LEEC); 39; 357; 9.2; 4
Marques Webb (EC); 65;339;5.2;2
Javorius Williams (DAR); 74; 337; 4.6; 1
Davian Coaxum (H-P); 41;325;7.9;4
Saeqwann McCullough (MAR); 36;314;8.7;1
Marcus Chandler (MUL);37;304;8.2;2
Zayshaun Rice (WIL); 51;301;5.9;5
Tysean Johnson (LAT); 61;300;4.9;0
Avery Harrison (LC); 31;291;14.1;1
Rashad Johnson (LAM); 44;285;6.4;3
Davontay McFadden (EC); 42;277;6.6;2
Michael McInnis (LV); 53;278;5.2;3
Antonio McKnight (CEM); 45;289;6.4;8
Nigel George (DIL); 28;279;10.0;5
J’Shawn Anderson (HART); 42;318;7.6;3
Kenyan Leggett (HP):33;274;8.3;4
Floyd Eaddy (H-P); 46;273;5.9;0
Yavin Smith (WIL); 41;246;6.0;3
Carey Singletary (CEM); 48;237;4.9;5
Nemo Squire (DIL); 37;230;6.2;6
Shelton Burgess (LC); 33;214;6.9;1
Quan Brown (CHES); 50;203;4.1;3
Joshua Ellerbe (CHER); 34;194;5.7;0
Zion Baylor (CHER); 40;190;4.8;2
Hilshon Burgess (LC); 42;181;3.7;3
Irvin Myers (MANN); 27; 179; 6.6; 3
Dajour Green (LAM); 19;177;9.3;8
Cub Cook (EC); 29;172;5.9;2
LaSean White (JOHN);33;157;4.7;2
Owen Taylor (HART);41;154;3.8;0
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) REC.; YDS. AVG.; TD
Jakobe Quillen (WIL); 29;397;13.7;4
Dajuan Reid (CEM); 18;372;20.7;3
Jalen Coit (CHER); 23;368;16.0;5
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (DIL); 13;275;21.2;3
Kelvin Diggs (CHES); 11;266;4.1;3
Keyon Wilson (EC); 8;265;33.1;5
Alim Legette (MUL); 24;264;11.0;4
Dariyan Pendergrass (HART); 19;260;0.0;3
Jalen Thompson (CHES); 17;232;13.7;2
Quashod Singleton (DIL); 14;230;16.4;2
Reggie Davis (CHER); 21;219;10.4;2
Isaiah Brown (JOHN); 16;215;13.4;3
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 12;211;17.6;3
Tyae McWhite (SF); 19;192;10.1;1
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 10;184;18.4;0
Isiah Scott (CEM); 8;178;22.3;0
Yavin Smith (WIL); 12;166;13.8;1
Shamontae Burgess (LC); 7;165;23.6;2
Javion Hough (HART); 11;164;14.9;1
Dylan Snyder (WF);11;158;0.0;1
Timothy Robinson (WIL);8;156;13.8;2
Yavin Smith (WIL); 10;156;15.6;1
Javion Hough (HART); 8;145; 18.5;1
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Bailey Carroway (HART); 62
Wanya Nesmith (LV); 59
Justin Abraham (HART); 55
Marquis Johnson (LV); 53
McKenny Goodale (CHER); 52
Tyrese Montgomery (CEM); 52
Josh Sellers (CHES); 48
Braxton Samuel (SF); 46
J.J. Langley (LAM); 47
Darrious Cooper (CEM); 44
Cam Harper (SF); 43
Charles Barnes (WF); 43
Zack Bailey (LAM); 42
Jadarius Richardson (DAR); 41
Jadon Scott (CHER); 36
Xavier McIver (CHER); 36
Aaron Smith (MANN); 36
Semaj Johnson (WF); 36
Tymarion Melton (CHES); 36
Nyziah Alston Daniels (CEM); 35
Andrea McElveen (DAR); 34
Kobe Montgomery (CEM); 33
Damarion McCaskill (CHER); 32
Branden Coles (JOHN); 32
Tyrin Jackson (CHER); 32
Khalil Fulton (LC); 31
Shane McKenzie (LC); 30
D.J. Green (LAM); 30
Devin Gillespie (CHER); 29
Trenton Brown (MANN); 29
Kyheim Bethea (MAR); 29
Jaquan House (MANN); 28
Semaj Johnson (WF); 27
Kevon Haigler (HART); 38
Matt Howard (SF); 32
Quan Toney (LAM); 30
Willie Carter (JOHN): 34
Keyshawn McDonald (HART); 30
Kalib Jones (WIL); 30
Trezhan Stubbs (SF); 29
Leonard Marston (WF); 28
Tikyse Miller (WF); 28
Shamaree Timmons (WIL); 28
Ja’mari Charles (DAR); 28
Elijah Williams (MCB); 27.5
Hayden Powell (HP); 26
Tiquan Robinson (TVILLE); 26
Steven Smalls (WF); 25
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 25
Karden Bell (SF); 25
Bobby Allen (MANN); 25
Jacob Dorsey (JOHN); 24
Tymere Stacks (CHER); 22
Jaihleel Alies (DAR); 22
Quentin Green (CEM); 25
Sheldon Bradley (CEM); 25
Chandler Matthews (LAT); 35
Alvion Pendergrass (HART); 28
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN); 28
Nykelius Johnson (WF); 28
Ahmad Bowman (WIL); 27
Ruben Huggins (CHES); 27
Ahzaveah Lammie (TVILLE); 26.5
Omari Martin (LEEC); 25
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Wanya Nesmith (LV); 6
Lawrence Burroughs (LEEC); 5.5
Yaysher Grice (LV); 5
Kemuel Arthur (WIL); 5
B.J. Joines (CHES); 5
JoCorien Groover (WIL); 4
Shamaree Timmons (WIL); 4
Cam Harper (SF); 4
Justin Abraham (HART); 3.5
Ahmad Bowman (WIL); 3
Braxton Samuel (SF); 3
Eric Cooper (SF); 3
Semaj Johnson (WF); 3
Chris Davis (CHER); 3
Tyrin Jordan (CHER); 3
Khalil Fulton (LC); 3
Nyziah Alston Daniels (CEM); 3
Chandler Matthews (LAT); 3
Matt Clark (LAT); 3
Jaleel McCormick (CHES); 3
Kobe Montgomery (CEM); 3
Kenlarris Kelly (DAR); 3
B.J. Joines (CHES); 3
Naquan Peeples (LEEC); 3
Dionta Robinson (LEEC); 3
Kevon Haigler (HART); 2.5
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Pat Anderson (LAM); 4
Devin Gillespie (CHER); 3
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 4
Leonard Marston (WF); 3
Dajuan Reid (CEM); 3
SCISA
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP.; ATT; YDS.; TD; INT
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 67;109;858;10;6
Jet Smith (REL); 34;57;677;7;1
Burgess Jordan (LMA); 26;44;645;7;2
Robbie Jordan (FCS); 39;71;616;5;3
Trent Johnson (DCS); 29;55;587;7;1
Jordan Jones (T-B); 21;37;422;8;3
Garrison Fields (TKA); 25;71;385;3;10
Cade Castes (CA); 25;35;368;3;1
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT; YDS. AVG.; TD
Austin Brown (CA); 80;850;10.6;7
Jet Smith (REL);76;618;8.1;12
Keaton Price (REL); 75;614;8.2;8
Donovan Lambert (T-B); 64;607;9.5;9
Wyatt Rowland (LMA); 33;470;14.2;0
Ethan Kelly (FCS); 43;453;10.5;5
Jordan Jones (T-B); 24;419;17.5;5
Reggion Bennett (T-B); 35;395;11.3;5
Andre Aikens (FCS); 36;363;10.1;5
Nick Jones (T-B); 22;277;12.6;5
Coleby Sinclair (PDA); 55;286;5.2;2
Marshall Brown (FCS); 39;282;7.2;2
Adam Norton (DCS); 23;257;11.2;2
Daniel Camp (DCS); 33;243;7.4;4
Jack McFadden (FCS); 20;186;9.3;6
Christian Olson (REL); 24;155;6.5;1
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT; YDS. AVG.; TD
Wyatt Rowland (LMA); 18;489;27.1;6
Nick Jones (T-B); 13;319;24.5;6
Connor Gasque (PDA); 27;281;10.4;3
Adam Norman (DCS); 8;251;31.4;4
Drew Watson (REL); 13;243;18.7;3
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 21;240;11.4; 4
Matthew Johnson (REL); 9;218;24.2;1
Jack McFadden (FCS); 10;213;21.3;3
Ashton Harley (TKA); 11;211;19.2;2
Austin Heasley (DCS); 6;169;28.2;1
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Austin Heasley (DCS); 50
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS); 42
Danny Barker (PDA); 40
Christian Olson (REL); 38
Jacob Dubose (DCS); 36
Cooper Lane (DCS); 35
Ethan Kelly (FCS); 34
Justin Gibbs (FCS); 34
Caleb Boykin (DCS); 30
Reese Hardin (REL); 29
Jack McFadden (FCS); 28
Jon Russell Brown (REL); 25
Caleb Rogers (T-B); 25
Collin Hamilton (DCS); 25
Cody Sauls (CA); 25
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Cam McClveen (REL); 5
Quay Jackson (T-B); 4
Cam Ellis (T-B); 4
Reese Hardin (REL); 4
Donovan Lambert (T-B); 3
Josh Duran (DCS); 3
Connor Gasque (PDA); 2.5
Jon Russell Brannon (REL); 2
Collin Hamilton (DCS); 2
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS); 2
Graham Berry (FCS); 2
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Dontavis Joe (T-B); 4
Harrison Forehand (FCS); 4
George Rishmawi (FCS); 3
Matt Joye (CA); 3
Josh Kirven (REL); 3
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT: Dillon (Defense), Carvers Bay, East Clarendon (Defense), Marlboro County, Kingstree, Hemingway, Williamsburg Academy.
