FLORENCE, S.C. -- Each of the three Florence One high schools will host one on-campus football game this regular season.

Wilson's will be Sept. 13 against Lower Richland, South Florence's is Oct. 4 vs. St. James, and West Florence's is Oct. 17 vs. Socastee.

The rest of this year's regular-season games for Wilson, South Florence and West Florence are at Memorial Stadium.

By having an on-campus game, South Florence doesn't have to be locked into its originally scheduled Memorial Stadium date of Oct. 3 (a Thursday) against St. James since Wilson is scheduled to host Darlington at Memorial on Oct. 4.

