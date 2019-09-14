PAGELAND, S.C. — Lawton Harris’ 80-yard interception with 6:30 left propelled Cheraw to a 14-12 victory over Central on Friday.
The Braves took the lead in the first quarter with a Zion Baylor 1-yard run.
Central out-gained Cheraw 326-47 in total offense.
CH 7 0 0 7 — 14
CE 6 6 0 0 — 12
RECORDS: C 4-0.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will travel to Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
