DILLON, S.C. — Jay Lester and Nigel George each had big second-half runs as Dillon rallied to top Marlboro County 25-14 on Friday.
The Bulldogs' Darius Grant rushed and passed for touchdowns.
MC 7 7 0 0— 14
D 6 6 6 7 — 25
FIRST QUARTER
MC – Darius Grant 1 run (Zach Rodgers kick), 7:52.
D – Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 35 pass from Jay Lester (kick failed), :10.
SECOND QUARTER
MC – Anari Brown 11 pass from Grant (Rogers kick), 5:00.
D – Bruce 87 kickoff return (pass failed), 4:43.
THIRD QUARTER
D – Jay Lester 38 run (run failed), 10:20.
FOURTH QUARTER
D– Nigel George 67 run (Kavi Patel kick), 10:40.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – MC: Darius Grant 19-77. D: Nigel George 9-82; Jay Lester 9-66; Nemo Squire 12-71.
PASSING – MC: Grant 12-16-82-1-3. D: Jay Lester 6-8-91.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Marlboro County will host North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
