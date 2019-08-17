FLORENCE – It’s two days into the tennis season, and the Trinity-Byrnes girls’ tennis team already has a signature win.

After beating Clover 6-0 in Friday’s first round of the Florence Tennis Association Girls’ High School Tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, the Titans then avenged last year’s SCISA Class 3A finals loss to Ashley Hall by rolling to a 4-1 win Saturday.

“I’m so glad to play against them and beat them so soundly,” Trinity-Byrnes coach Jeff Murrell said of the win against Ashley Hall. “Everybody is happy to be playing again, and I couldn’t see any rust. Everybody seems to be on track.”

Trinity-Byrnes’ Allie Murrell, McKenzie Davis, Haley Davis, Hannah McKay and Maggie Murrell won in singles against Clover, as did the doubles team of Claire Peebles and Sophie Belk.

Against Ashley Hall, only the top seed, Allie Murrell, lost.

After Trinity-Byrnes placed third in this event last year, the Titans play in today’s semifinals at 10 a.m. against Porter-Gaud or River Bluff.

South Florence, meanwhile, lost against Charlotte-Latin and the Bruins’ second-round match against Myrtle Beach was delayed by rain and will finish at 8:30 a.m. today.

After Wilson lost in Friday’s first round to Porter-Gaud, the Tigers lost Saturday by a score of 5-1 to Cannon School. Wilson’s lone win came from Alexis Hinson at No. 3 singles. The Tigers resume play at 10 a.m. today against Clover.

As for West Florence, the Knights lost their first-round match to Providence Day School and was playing Berkeley in the second round before rain postponed the conclusion of that match until 8:30 a.m. today.