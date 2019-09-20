FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men's and women's soccer teams will host a doubleheader on Saturday as the men's squad will face off against former Peach Belt Conference member University of Montevallo at 1 p.m., followed by the Patriot women at 3:30 p.m. against non-conference opponent USC Beaufort.
Both matches will be played on Hartzler Field in the Griffin Athletic Complex. General admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students with Francis Marion students being admitted free with identification. All action will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The Patriot men (3-0-0) are coming off a 1-0 win this past Wednesday over Belmont Abbey College as sophomore Alvaro Zamora scored his second match-winning goal of the season. Sophomore forward Nestor Nunez and Zamora lead the squad with two goals apiece. Junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco has recorded 12 saves and has yet to allow a goal in 288 minutes of play. FMU, under first-year head coach Luis Rincon, is looking for its first 4-0-0 start since 2003.
Nemanja Acimovic leads the Falcons with three goals. Montevallo enters the match with a 2-1-1 overall record and leads the all-time series between the two squads 8-4-1 with a 20-11 lead in goals. The last meeting between the teams was in 2016 when the Patriots earned a 1-0 win.
The FMU women’s squad (2-1-0) is led by junior midfielder Dayle McEwen with two goals. The Patriots are coming off a 3-0 road win against Coker University. Sophomore goalkeeper Rachael Hennenkamp has registered 10 saves and has a 1.00 goals against average, while senior goalkeeper Micahla Kitchen has registered three saves and earned the complete-match shutout against Coker.
USC Beaufort enters the match with a 4-2 record and is led by senior Anna Gignilliat who has seven goals, two assists, and 16 points. This is the first meeting between the two programs.
