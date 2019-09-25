LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Rashad Myers and Thomas Bucks have been approved as the newest head coaches in the Lake City High School Athletic Department.
Myers will take over the Boys Track and Field program this spring. A 2004 graduate of Lake City High School, Myers is in his tenth year in education and sixth year employed with Florence School District Three. Currently, he teaches sixth Grade ELA at Main Street Elementary School of Arts and Leadership. Myers also coaches varsity football as the Panthers’ defensive backs coach.
“I truly believe that involvement in athletics is essential to the development of our youth, community, and society as a whole,” said Myers. “Sports teach invaluable life lessons, develop character, and promote the spirit of competition. I look forward to an awesome season full of success and Panther Pride.”
The Girls Soccer program will be under the direction Thomas Bucks this spring. Bucks is in his third year at Lake City High School and teaches Government/Economics and Psychology/Sociology. He also serves as the Academic Challenge Adviser. Bucks has coached the Boys JV Soccer team for the past two seasons.
“I believe in developing a team that is proud to represent not only themselves, but the school and community,” Bucks said. “I am looking forward to the upcoming season and I hope to see everyone at Memorial Stadium.”
