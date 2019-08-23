CHERAW, S.C. -- Andy Poole is no longer the football coach at Cheraw, which opens its season tonight against Darlington.
According to Chesterfield County School district superintendent Harrison Goodwin, Braves athletic director David Byrd (also the school's baseball coach) will serve as interim football coach.
"Due to personnel matters, coach David Byrd has been assigned to serve as the interim head coach of the Cheraw High School football team," Goodwin stated in an email to the Morning News. "Since this is a personnel matter, we are not in position to discuss anything further."
Calls to Byrd and Poole have not been returned.
Poole, a former Cheraw football standout, was supposed to start his fourth regular season tonight on the Cheraw sideline. Through his first three seasons, he was 22-14 and coached the Braves to the Class 2A upper-state semifinals in 2016 and '17.