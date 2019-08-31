MANNING, S.C. — Wilson’s Zayshaun Rice passed for two touchdowns and had a rushing touchdown in the Tigers' 35-13 win over Manning on Friday at Ramsey Stadium.
Teammate Jakobe Quillen and Ji’Travious Smalls each had receiving touchdowns.
Yavin Rice also added a rushing touchdown for the Tigers.
Manning’s Dontavus Hilton ran a 90-yard kickoff for a score.
W 8 14 7 6—35
M 7 0 0 6 —13
RECORDS: W 2-0. M: 1-1.
NEXT GAME: Wilson will host South Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Manning will travel to Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
