MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Nolan Osteen rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns in the Swampcats' 21-14 win over Porter-Gaud on Friday.
Teammate Burgess Jordan passed for 115 yards and a touchdown.
RECORDS: LMA 4-0, 3-0 SCISA 3A.
NEXT GAME: LMA will travel to Ben Lippen at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
