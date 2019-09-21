Competition in myrtle Beach on Wednesday

Courtney Andrews 

50 Free- mine- 27.15 2nd place Theirs- 28.75  3rd place/28 (Should have been a best time and state qualifying)

200 IM- Mine- 2:38  2nd place  Theirs- DQ  (disqualified) ( was a best time by 7 seconds)

Mia Ahsbraugh

50 Free-  Ours- 33.37 (*Actually what timer told her.)  14th/28    Posted- 35.53,  17th/28  (Should have been a best time   by 2 seconds)

100 free- 1:23.27   18th/24

Alexis Jepson

50 free- 34.64  16th/ 28  best time  (almost 1 second faster)

100 free- 1:19.49   13th/24   best time by 6 seconds

Andrew Faile

50 free-   32.51   18th/20  best time by 2 seconds

100 free-  1:16.45   12th/13   best time by 2 second

Lucas Slatton 

50 free-  30.15   16th/20

100 free-  1:10.47     10th/13

Vivien Zheng

50 free-  42.07  best time  by 4 1/2 seconds  24th/28

Venus Zheng

50 free-  42.52     25th/28

Alexis, Mia, Courtney, Venus

Girls 200 Medley Relay-  2:43.75  best time by 9 seconds    4th

