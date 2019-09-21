Competition in myrtle Beach on Wednesday
Courtney Andrews
50 Free- mine- 27.15 2nd place Theirs- 28.75 3rd place/28 (Should have been a best time and state qualifying)
200 IM- Mine- 2:38 2nd place Theirs- DQ (disqualified) ( was a best time by 7 seconds)
Mia Ahsbraugh
50 Free- Ours- 33.37 (*Actually what timer told her.) 14th/28 Posted- 35.53, 17th/28 (Should have been a best time by 2 seconds)
100 free- 1:23.27 18th/24
Alexis Jepson
50 free- 34.64 16th/ 28 best time (almost 1 second faster)
100 free- 1:19.49 13th/24 best time by 6 seconds
Andrew Faile
50 free- 32.51 18th/20 best time by 2 seconds
100 free- 1:16.45 12th/13 best time by 2 second
Lucas Slatton
50 free- 30.15 16th/20
100 free- 1:10.47 10th/13
Vivien Zheng
50 free- 42.07 best time by 4 1/2 seconds 24th/28
Venus Zheng
50 free- 42.52 25th/28
Alexis, Mia, Courtney, Venus
Girls 200 Medley Relay- 2:43.75 best time by 9 seconds 4th
